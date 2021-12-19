15 things to do in Vancouver this week: December 20 to 26

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Winter officially begins this week, and Christmas is just around the corner! Are you ready?

Plan your new week with our rundown of 15 great Vancouver events from December 20 to 26. Winter Solstice Lantern Festival, Vancouver Christmas Market, and more.

What: The 28th Annual Winter Solstice Lantern Festival will happen on Tuesday, December 21. The lantern festival takes place in three different scaled-down neighbourhood events simultaneously in Yaletown, Granville Island, and Strathcona.

Both Yaletown and Granville Island will also have a mesmerizing labyrinth of light experience. You can take a meditative walk through a maze of lanterns in a massive space filled with the honeyed scent of 600 glowing beeswax candles.

When: December 21, 2021

Time: 6 to 10:30 pm

Where: Yaletown, Granville Island, and Strathcona

Tickets: Labyrinth of Light tickets online from $10. Children under 13 are free.

What: Now that Santa is setting up his home away from home at Capilano Mall, families have the chance to visit him right through to December 24. Walk-ins are available on a first-come, first-serve basis based on availability, and you can also make an appointment through the online booking system.

To ensure that everyone who visits Santa has a digital and print keepsake to remember the moment, there will be a local professional photographer on site. You can get a Santa photo package for $19.99, which includes one 4×6 print and a digital download. And to make it better, those who purchase a photo package will receive a snowman hand puppet (one per child while supplies last).

When: Now until December 24, 2021

Bookings: Walk-ins on the day, or book an appointment online ahead of time

Where: Capilano Mall’s Grand Court – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Price: Starting at $19.99

What: The Canucks take on the Ducks in the last home game at Rogers Arena before Christmas.

When: December 23, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: When disaster strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, the friends find unique and comedic solutions to keep things going. The duo is three-time IMPRESARIO Award winner (London) and has been named Best of Fest (Orlando, Toronto, Winnipeg, Ottawa), Most Outstanding Show (London), Best Comedy (Victoria), Patrons’ Pick (London), and more.

When: December 22 and 23, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday), 3 pm (Thursday)

Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes while enjoying festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying new heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy Nordic-inspired decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through winter 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots at Museum of Anthropology features works by contemporary artists from Lagos, Nigeria, and Vancouver, as well as objects in MOA’s permanent collection, to share stories, histories and projects of African and Black affirmation. A focus of the exhibition is to draw connections to historical contributions and the growing vitality of Vancouver’s Black Canadians.

When: Now until March 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm, closed on Monday (open until 9 pm on the last Thursday of the month)

Where: Museum of Anthropology – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The 2021 Glow Gardens in Langley is back this holiday season. You can drive through illuminated tunnels and see towering light sculptures from the coziness of your car. You’ll go on a 20-minute long journey through gardens of twinkling lights at a pace that will make you feel like you’re driving in a parade. Plus, you can order one of their iconic light-bulb-shaped Glow Cups to sip on while you cruise.

When: Now until January 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Darvonda Nurseries – 6690 216 Street, Langley

Tickets: $29.99 per vehicle

What: The Port Moody Museum, across from Brewer’s Row, is going to turn into an adorable wonderland this season for the first time ever. The 3,200 square foot tent will both protect from the rain and provide airflow and ventilation for visitors. Shop from local vendors, take in live entertainment and eat your way through a cozy market inspired by the heritage setting. Admission is by donation, and the money will support the Port Moody Station Museum.

When: Now until December 24, 2021

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm daily, closed at 6 pm on December 24

Where: Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody

Admission: By donation

What: Vallea Lumina is an enchanting outdoor experience that is just a 10-minute drive from Whistler Village. Immerse yourself in a natural landscape that’s been transformed with lights, sounds, videos, and art as you wander through the woods on your journey.

The 1.5 km undulating trail can take visitors between 50 to 80 minutes to explore. You can get your tickets online in advance. For the winter season, the first showtimes of the night will happen at 6 pm. During the holiday season, shows will begin at 5 pm.

When: Now until April 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Tickets: Online, $29.99

What: This fall and winter, you can experience the magic of a German-style holiday festival at the Vancouver Christmas Market until December 24. Organizers say this year’s event will be bigger than ever with more than 80 vendors where you can buy gifts and eat to your heart’s content. All your favourites are going to be there, so you can fill up on melty raclette cheese, spätzle, chimney cakes, schnitzel, and more.

When: Daily until December 24, 2021

Time: 11:30 am to 9 pm (Now until December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Some things change, but us not wanting to make and clean up an elaborate holiday dinner is not one of those things. So, luckily, many top-notch Vancouver restaurants are offering Christmas Eve dinners as well as Christmas Day brunch and dinner services, and this is your list to pick the one you want to head to.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: More than 15 acres of the grounds at VanDusen Botanical Garden will be dripping with magical lights and filled with holiday decor. Expect to find plenty of your favourite holiday treats for sale, too, as you wander the illuminated paths of the gardens. This year, there’s a new illuminated rose garden display where the garden stewards used their artistry to “reawaken” the garden. Capacity for the event will be limited, and proof of vaccination will be required.

When: Now until January 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online only, $17.50 for adults

What: A giant piece of the three-dimensional Challenger Map detailing the topography of British Columbia is now being temporarily exhibited at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This piece of the map was moved to the publicly accessible East Building lobby of the convention centre — within Canada Place, beyond the Pan Pacific Hotel lobby — and it will remain at this location for free public viewing throughout the holiday season.

When: Now until December 26, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Jeff Wilson’s SuperFiller series is on display now in Richmond, and it’s a chance to get up close with familiar snacks and treats. From Cool Ranch Doritos to White Rabbit milk candies, you’ll see a ton of familiar and colourful foods in a new way at this junk food gallery. The exhibit even feels a bit like a supermarket, with shelves full of chip bags and a shopping cart.

It’s free to drop by the Lipont Gallery in Richmond right by Aberdeen Station, and you can register online in advance.

When: Now until January 5, 2022

Time: Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Lipont Place – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: The Polygon Gallery hosts Little Mountain Shop Holiday Pop-Up throughout the holiday season. Shop for sustainably-minded products from an all-Canadian lineup of mostly-local, women-led, BIPOC makers and creatives. Plus, every Thursday evening includes a festive Meet the Makers social that everyone is welcome to.

When: Now until December 26, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 8 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

Cost: Free