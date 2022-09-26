Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in October

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready, live music lovers! You can get your groove on with these 10 great concerts happening around Vancouver in October.

Check out Elton John, Jessie Reyez, Bass Coast Friendsgiving, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to visit our Listed section.

AP Dhillon What: Punjabi-Canadian superstar AP Dhillon is bringing the Out of This World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 8. It is the first North American tour for the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and record producer. Dhillon is renowned for fusing South Indian and Western musical cultures through genres ranging from R&B, hip-hop, pop and rap. Dhillon’s music is regularly among the top streaming service charts in North America, Europe and Asia, and is also popular on TikTok, Instagram reels, and other platforms. When: October 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

You might also like: A gigantic costume party is taking over Science World this Halloween

You can help raise funds for endometriosis research by working out in October

Barenaked Ladies are coming home for the holidays to Vancouver

What: A massive benefit concert to aid the war on cancer. Featuring artists from Loverboy, Trooper, Chilliwack, Streetheart, and many more acts and musicians. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the BC Cancer Foundation

When: October 1, 2022

Time: Doors at 6 pm

Where: Hard Rock Casino Show Theatre – 2080 United Boulevard, Coquitlam

Tickets: Various prices, purchase and donate online

What: Vancouver’s “destructive pop and production duo” BIG KILL presents a special 100th-anniversary viewing and musical experience of the iconic horror film, Nosferatu. Get ready to take in the hyper-pop frenzy at the gothic setting of St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church.

When: October 4, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: St Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18, purchase online

What: Vancouver International Music Competition invites all music lovers to the GALA Concert & Awards Ceremony for 2021 winners happening at the Chan Centre. The concert will feature the grand prize winners of the piano and strings categories and special guest performers from different parts of the world. Instruments featured include piano, violin, viola, cello, and harp. A musical celebration not to be missed.

When: October 7, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $28, purchase online. For 20% off, use promo code vimc20

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from Caleb Heart, The Big Coast, Chersea, DJ Flipout, and more.

Participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., and Strange Fellows Brewing. The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine.

Festival-goers can also expect fun activities like lawn games as well as giveaways.

When: October 7, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Bass Coast Festival’s Friendsgiving is a one-night celebration of music, art, and community at the Commodore Ballroom. The genre and border-spanning lineup include Jersey Club Queen UNIIQU3, Bass Coast Co-Founder and Musical Director The Librarian, Calgary’s Smalltown DJs, Vancouver’s Max Ulis B2B Lorne B and one of “CBC Music’s 6 Indigenous Artists To Watch,” Handsome Tiger. Hosted by Vancouver multi-disciplinary artist Crystal Precious.

When: October 9, 2022

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: Music legend Sir Elton John is bringing his massive global tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour, to Vancouver for two shows.

John is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 38 gold records and 31 platinum albums, 29 consecutive Top 40 hits, and more than 300 million records worldwide. He has also written the music for stage and screen successes Billy Elliot: The Musical, Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, and The Lion King, which was named the highest-grossing stage show or film release in the world.

When: October 21 and 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Bouelvard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Iconic ’90s alt-rockers Everclear is taking off on their 30th-anniversary tour with a stop in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom.

Known for their now-nostalgic, Gen X hits, Everclear continues to put on lively shows consisting of their top songs “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine” while diving into the full range of their past materials, including what the band refers to as their “deep cuts.”

When: October 12, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $57.25, purchase online

What: Vancouver International Film Festival presents the opening keynote of the 2022 Amp Music in Film Summit with two-time Emmy-nominated composer Michael Abels.

Abels has provided acclaimed scores for the Jordan Peele films Get Out, Nope, and Us, for which he won a World Soundtrack Award, the Jerry Goldsmith Award, a Critics Choice nomination, and multiple critics awards. The event will also feature the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, violinist John “Adidam” Littlejohn and soprano Tiffany Townsend.

When: October 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $58, purchase online

What: Toronto-based platinum artist Jessie Reyez is bringing The Yessie Tour to Vancouver, and fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to see the “Figures” singer live at the Orpheum Theatre. Reyez is a four-time Juno Award winner and has written songs for Calvin Harris, Kehlani, Dua Lipa and Normani.

When: October 31, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online