An annual fitness event in Vancouver helping raise awareness and fundraise for women’s health research has set its sights this year on an important Endometriosis initiative.

Circuit for a Cause, spearheaded by Josephine Gonzales of CIBC Private Wealth, takes participants on a fitness circuit through popular local studios.

The event takes place every weekend in October with proceeds going towards BC Women’s Health Foundation (BCWHF)’s Endometriosis – Changing Care fundraising initiative. Tickets are on sale now.

Endometriosis is a painful condition where the tissue lining the uterus grows abnormally. The disease affects 8-10% of reproductive-age women in Canada and about 250,000 women in BC.

“Considering my age and stage of life I’m in, I see more and more women in my network who suffer from endometriosis, and it affects their quality of life and life goals,” said Gonzales in a statement. “So this year we want to do something to support these women in our community.”

BCWHF’s Endometriosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain Research aims to help investigators address the systemic issues that prevent women with endometriosis from accessing the care they need.

The foundation shared on its website that though many endometriosis sufferers report chronic pelvic pain beginning in their teenage years, it can take up to 11 years to receive a diagnosis.

“The stigma attached to a woman’s experience of pain makes it so that even when women do seek help, they are often dismissed,” said the BCWHF.

The Centre for Pelvic Pain + Endometriosis at BCWHF has been described as a “godsend for women living with endometriosis” and is the only centre of its kind in the province.

Below is the full schedule of workouts and post-workout partners for the second annual Circuit for a Cause.

Weekend One

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Time: 1:25 pm

Studio Partner: Barry’s

Weekend Two

Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Time: 12:40 pm

Studio Partner: Rumble Boxing

Weekend Three

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm

Studio Partner: TURF

Weekend Four

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Time: TBD

Studio Partner: F45 Training

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time: 1:30 pm

Studio Partner: Vancity Yoga

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time: 1:25 pm

Studio Partner: Trek of Arts

Tickets for Circuit for a Cause are $240 and class passes are $45. More information can be found online.

With files from Sheri Radford