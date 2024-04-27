10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in May

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Royal City Musical Theatre presents Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical at the Massey Theatre April 25 to May 12

Crank up the tunes and the good times!

Here are 10 great concerts happening around Vancouver in May, including Avril Lavigne, 21 Savage, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Music icon Avril Lavigne is on the road with her Greatest Hits tour, and she’s kicking things off right here in Vancouver.

Lavigne’s huge hits include “Complicated,” “Sk8r Boi,” and “Girlfriend.” She has sold 50 million albums worldwide and received eight Grammy nominations She’s won 10 Juno Awards and has been inducted into both Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Belleville, Ontario, singer even holds a Guinness World Record as “the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.”

When: May 22, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Indie rock legends The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are coming to Vancouver on their 20th anniversary co-headline Give Up Transatlanticism tour. The live show will see the two bands celebrate their Platinum-selling albums from 2003, with indie outfit Slow Pulp slated to open the show.

When: May 14, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Brewhalla returns to Metro Vancouver with four epic festivals this year. Get ready to check out dozens of craft beer vendors serving up cool sips. There’ll also be live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more for attendees to enjoy.

When: May 18, August 10 and October 5, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park (May), New Westminster (August), and Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack (October)

Tickets: Online