10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in May

Crank up the tunes and the good times!
Here are 10 great concerts happening around Vancouver in May, including Avril Lavigne, 21 Savage, and more.
Avril Lavigne
What: Music icon Avril Lavigne is on the road with her Greatest Hits tour, and she’s kicking things off right here in Vancouver.
Lavigne’s huge hits include “Complicated,” “Sk8r Boi,” and “Girlfriend.” She has sold 50 million albums worldwide and received eight Grammy nominations
She’s won 10 Juno Awards and has been inducted into both Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Belleville, Ontario, singer even holds a Guinness World Record as “the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.”
When: May 22, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie
What: Indie rock legends The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are coming to Vancouver on their 20th anniversary co-headline Give Up Transatlanticism tour. The live show will see the two bands celebrate their Platinum-selling albums from 2003, with indie outfit Slow Pulp slated to open the show.
When: May 14, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online
Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival
What: Brewhalla returns to Metro Vancouver with four epic festivals this year. Get ready to check out dozens of craft beer vendors serving up cool sips. There’ll also be live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more for attendees to enjoy.
When: May 18, August 10 and October 5, 2024
Time: 12 to 6 pm
Where: Fort Langley Park (May), New Westminster (August), and Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack (October)
Tickets: Online
Foundation Volume 10.0 – Open Radius
What: House music lovers in Vancouver will want to turn up to the PNE this month for a massive musical celebration.
Blueprint Events presents Foundation Volume 10.0 – Open Radius at the PNE Centre Grounds on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. The new concert — Foundation’s biggest event yet — features two open-air stages filled with massive house music stars.
When: May 18 and 19, 2024
Time: Doors open at 4 pm
Where: PNE Centre Grounds
Tickets: Various costs, purchase online
Sarah McLachlan
What: Grammy and Juno winner Sarah McLachlan is kicking off her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour right here in Vancouver. The Lilith Fair founder will play the album in full, including hits like “Possession” and “Ice Cream.” Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music.
When: May 23, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online
21 Savage
What: The American Dream tour celebrates 21 Savage’s third studio album of the same name, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. He also has 11 Grammy nominations on the strength of hits like “Rich Flex” and “Spin Bout U.”
The rapper has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest stars, including Drake, Post Malone, Metro Boomin and DJ Khaled. He has also been recognized by the City of Atlanta for his philanthropic work with local youth and was given the “Carry the Torch” award.
When: May 1, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online
Pearl Jam
What: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam is bringing the Dark Matter World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 6.
The Grammy Award winners from Seattle are known for their smash-hit albums like Ten and Vitalogy and for memorable songs like “Jeremy,” “Better Man,” and “Last Kiss.” They are on the road to play hits from their 12th studio album, Dark Matter.
When: May 4 and 6, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online
Chor Leoni – Earth and Aether
What: Chor Leoni presents the premiere of two choral compositions that explore humanity’s story at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United. Acclaimed composters Melissa Dunphy and Grammy-nominated Kile Smith were commissioned to write the pieces for the choir, who will be joined by frequent collaborators, harpist Vivian Chen and saxophonist Julia Nolan, for the moving singing experience.
When: May 11, 2024
Time: 4 pm
Where: St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
bb’s bonanza
What: Vancouver rapper and songwriter bbno$ (pronounced “baby no money”) is throwing a huge party in Stanley Park this month, and he’s inviting a bunch of friends to join in. bb’s bonanza will feature performances by longtime collaborator Yung Gravy Freddie Dredd, Joost, and many more.
When: May 16, 2024
Time: 5 pm
Where: Malkin Bowl, Stanley Park
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Tedeschi Trucks Band
What: Powerhouse husband-and-wife duo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi bring their Grammy Award-winning rock and soul band to Vancouver on the Deuces Wild tour. The 12-piece rock and soul band has performed all around the world and will be at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Saturday, May 25.
When: May 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online