Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in May

Whether you’re ready to rock or singing the blues, we’ve got your hook-up to the hottest concerts in Vancouver!

Invite a friend and check out our May concert roundup, including Chris Stapleton, Avril Lavigne, Safe & Sound Music Fest and more.

What: In honour of the 10th anniversary of Roll the Bones, Shakey Graves has reimagined the project to create Roll the Bones X, which includes 15 additional tracks comprising an ​Odds + Ends​ LP — on top of the original album. The artist is coming to Vancouver to celebrate the project release with a show at The Orpheum Theatre

When: May 2, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum — 601 Smithe St, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $43.25, purchase online

What: Vancouver Bach Choir’s traditional SummerSing! concert returns to the Chan Centre for an afternoon of rocking and jazzy choral arrangements.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $16, purchase online

What: Vancouver rapper and songwriter bbno$ is launching his Canadian Tour at home in May, with an all-ages show and a 19+ show to choose from. Sing along to bbno$’s numerous viral hits, including the infectious earworm “Lalala” with Y2K and his worldwide hit with Rich Brian, “Edamame”.

When: May 12 (all ages) and May 13 (19+), 2022

Time: 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Fortune Sound Club – 147 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $28, purchase online

What: Country superstar Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All American Road Show Goes To Canada” tour to Rogers Arena with special guest Elle King. Stapleton has won eight Grammy Awards, 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards during his career.

When: May 14, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Canadian electronic music icon and performance artist Peaches is celebrating the belated 20th anniversary of her Teaches of Peaches album with a tour stop in Vancouver at Harbour Convention Centre on May 15.

When: May 15, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Harbour Convention Centre – 750 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $47.50, purchase online

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from local musicians. Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., Strange Fellows Brewing, and many more.

The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine. Festival-goers can also expect some fun activities like lawn games, and giveaways.

When: May 21, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Available online

What: Avril Lavigne’s “Bite Me Canada 2022” tour is her first in over 10 years. Canada’s fave pop-punk princess is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of her diamond-selling debut album, Let Go, which includes pop-punk anthems “Complicated,” and “Sk8er Boi.”

When: May 24, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Blvd, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, whose latest album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies was released last July, will be performing in Vancouver as part of her Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour. The LA singer will perform in 21 cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Vancouver, and Seattle, before wrapping up in Portland, Oregon. Ama Lou will be performing as a special guest on the tour.

The winner of the Best New Artist title at the 2020 Soul Train Awards and Best New R&B Artist at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Snoh proved to fans and critics alike to be one of the most promising artists performing today.

When: May 27, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl – 610 Pipeline Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Multi-platinum artist Vance Joy is slated to perform at Rogers Arena on Friday, May 27, with opening acts including Vancouver-based electronic rock band Dear Rouge and Australian singer Budjerah. Joy’s headline show in Vancouver is one of two he is bringing to Canada as part of his “The Long Way Home Tour.”

When: May 27, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $62.05, available online

What: Safe & Sound Music Fest’s first live festival in four years features a can’t-miss lineup of international stars and local talent.

Multiple Grammy Award nominee Ty Dolla $ign is the headliner of Safe & Sound Music Fest. The Los Angeles singer, rapper and producer is known for his hits “Blasé,” “Paranoid,” and “Or Nah.” He’s also collaborated with artists like Kanye West, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone.

When: May 29, 2022

Time: 12 to 11 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: Starting at $59, purchase online