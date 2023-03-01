Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in March

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
The new month is bringing so many great musical acts to Vancouver!
Here are 10 great concerts happening in March, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Insomnia Festival, and more.
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.
Red Hot Chili Peppers
What: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest tour supports the band’s two #1 studio albums released in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The former album contained the smash hit “Black Summer,” which recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.
When: March 29, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Current Swell
What: Victoria indie-rockers Current Swell have performed at iconic events such as the 2010 Winter Olympics and Ottawa Bluesfest, and have released seven albums throughout their career. The quartet plays the Commodore Ballroom on March 25.
When: March 25, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: $35 plus fees, purchase online
PopCappella III with Chor Leoni
What: Celebrate the coming of spring with Chor Leoni’s uplifting PopCappella III. The program includes hits by Adele, Kate Bush, BTS, Seal, Avicii, and Simon & Garfunkel.
Chor Leoni will be joined by some of the city’s top musicians for PopCappella III including JUNO-nominated bassist Jodi Proznick, multi-percussionist Liam MacDonald, pianist Ken Cormier, and guitarist Keith Sinclair.
When: March 3 and 4, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20-$50 plus fees. 35 and under ticket pricing available. Purchase online
SZA
What: Grammy Award-winner SZA is bringing The S.O.S North American Tour is coming to Vancouver on Sunday, March 19.
SZA’s music has been streamed over 7.2 billion times worldwide across all platforms. She has also been named to the TIME100 Next List, been awarded the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist, and broke the record for the most streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week.
When: March 19, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
CelticFest Vancouver 2023
What: Live music lovers will want to head to CelticFest to hear local favourites The Whiskeydicks, Fight Outside featuring Brian O’Brien and Paul Caldwell, Lavengro, a pop-indie band from Derry, Ireland, and rising singer-songwriter Shane Beirne from Carrick on Shannon in Roscommon, Ireland.
Other Celtic entertainment lined up for the free two-day event includes Jas Minh, the Irish Dancing Drag Queen, and Eire Born Irish Dancers.
When: March 17 to 18, 2023
Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 to 9 pm (Saturday)
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery
Cost: Free
Insomnia Festival
What: Insomnia Festival is taking over the TRADEX in Abbotsford and this year’s headliner is Dutch DJ and music producer Tijs Michiel Verwest, better known as Tiësto.
The Grammy winner is the first to be awarded DJ Magazine’s “No. 1. DJ in the World” title for three consecutive years
When: March 18, 2023
Time: 6 pm to 1 am
Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford, BC
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting Thursday, January 12 at 10 am
July Talk
What: Three-time Juno winners July Talk are beloved by fans for their catchy alt-rocks hit including “Push + Pull”, “Picturing Love” and “Beck + Call”. The Toronto-based band comes to the Commodore Ballroom for two shows on March 29 and 30.
When: March 29 and 30, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Fake Shark and The Royal Foundry
What: Vancouver indie-pop faves Fake Shark and Edmonton alt-pop makers The Royal Foundry team up for a show at Biltmore Cabaret.
Fake Shark has just released their new single “Save Me”, and has had their music streamed over 4 million times as well as played 2 million views on YouTube. Their songs have also been heard on Netflix’s Pretty Little Things, CBS Love Island, MTV Catfish, and Showtime’s Dice.
When: March 17, 2023
Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm
Where: Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver
Cost: $16.50 plus fees, purchase online
BC Beer & Beverage Festival
What: Headlining the first BC Beer & Beverage Festival are a pair of acclaimed Vancouver-based bands. Juno nominees Five Alarm Funk are an eight-piece band known for their catchy rhythms, horns, and gang-chant vocals.
World-renowned fusion group Delhi 2 Dublin is also bringing “Subcontinental Pop” to the party. The group has performed in front of tens of thousands on concert stages throughout the world, from Glastonbury to Burning Man.
When: March 17, 2023
Time: 4 to 5 pm (VIP Tasting Hour), 5 to 8 pm (General Tastings)
Where: TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford
Tickets: $29.99 to $59.99 in advance, purchase online
Jazz Jam
What: Cory Weeds hosts the Jazz Jam at Shadbolt Centre, with local jazz musicians performing an improvised evening of music. Attendees of all ages and abilities are welcome to bring their own instruments to jam.
When: March 7, April 4, and May 2, 2023
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: Free