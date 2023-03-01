Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in March

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The new month is bringing so many great musical acts to Vancouver!

Here are 10 great concerts happening in March, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Insomnia Festival, and more.

What: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest tour supports the band’s two #1 studio albums released in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The former album contained the smash hit “Black Summer,” which recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.

The six-time Grammy winners are also celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023.

When: March 29, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Victoria indie-rockers Current Swell have performed at iconic events such as the 2010 Winter Olympics and Ottawa Bluesfest, and have released seven albums throughout their career. The quartet plays the Commodore Ballroom on March 25.

When: March 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus fees, purchase online

What: Celebrate the coming of spring with Chor Leoni’s uplifting PopCappella III. The program includes hits by Adele, Kate Bush, BTS, Seal, Avicii, and Simon & Garfunkel.

Chor Leoni will be joined by some of the city’s top musicians for PopCappella III including JUNO-nominated bassist Jodi Proznick, multi-percussionist Liam MacDonald, pianist Ken Cormier, and guitarist Keith Sinclair.

When: March 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20-$50 plus fees. 35 and under ticket pricing available. Purchase online

What: Grammy Award-winner SZA is bringing The S.O.S North American Tour is coming to Vancouver on Sunday, March 19.

SZA’s music has been streamed over 7.2 billion times worldwide across all platforms. She has also been named to the TIME100 Next List, been awarded the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist, and broke the record for the most streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week.

When: March 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Live music lovers will want to head to CelticFest to hear local favourites The Whiskeydicks, Fight Outside featuring Brian O’Brien and Paul Caldwell, Lavengro, a pop-indie band from Derry, Ireland, and rising singer-songwriter Shane Beirne from Carrick on Shannon in Roscommon, Ireland.

Other Celtic entertainment lined up for the free two-day event includes Jas Minh, the Irish Dancing Drag Queen, and Eire Born Irish Dancers.

When: March 17 to 18, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: Insomnia Festival is taking over the TRADEX in Abbotsford and this year’s headliner is Dutch DJ and music producer Tijs Michiel Verwest, better known as Tiësto.

The Grammy winner is the first to be awarded DJ Magazine’s “No. 1. DJ in the World” title for three consecutive years

When: March 18, 2023

Time: 6 pm to 1 am

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford, BC

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting Thursday, January 12 at 10 am

What: Three-time Juno winners July Talk are beloved by fans for their catchy alt-rocks hit including “Push + Pull”, “Picturing Love” and “Beck + Call”. The Toronto-based band comes to the Commodore Ballroom for two shows on March 29 and 30.

When: March 29 and 30, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: ​Vancouver indie-pop faves Fake Shark and Edmonton alt-pop makers The Royal Foundry team up for a show at Biltmore Cabaret.

Fake Shark has just released their new single “Save Me”, and has had their music streamed over 4 million times as well as played 2 million views on YouTube. Their songs have also been heard on Netflix’s Pretty Little Things, CBS Love Island, MTV Catfish, and Showtime’s Dice.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver

Cost: $16.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Headlining the first BC Beer & Beverage Festival are a pair of acclaimed Vancouver-based bands. Juno nominees Five Alarm Funk are an eight-piece band known for their catchy rhythms, horns, and gang-chant vocals.

World-renowned fusion group Delhi 2 Dublin is also bringing “Subcontinental Pop” to the party. The group has performed in front of tens of thousands on concert stages throughout the world, from Glastonbury to Burning Man.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 4 to 5 pm (VIP Tasting Hour), 5 to 8 pm (General Tastings)

Where: TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $29.99 to $59.99 in advance, purchase online

What: ​Cory Weeds hosts the Jazz Jam at Shadbolt Centre, with local jazz musicians performing an improvised evening of music. Attendees of all ages and abilities are welcome to bring their own instruments to jam.

When: March 7, April 4, and May 2, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free