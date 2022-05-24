Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in June

If music makes you feel good, then you’re going to have a fantastic June.

From 5X Fest to Jack White and TD Vancouver Jazz Festival, here are our picks of 10 great concerts to check out around Vancouver next month.

You might also like: Outdoor movies are coming to North Vancouver's Shipyards District this summer

Nordstrom announces dates for popular anniversary sale and it's bigger than ever

A stunning floral art trail will "bloom" in Vancouver next month (PHOTOS)

What: The candlelight Justin Bieber tribute concert will feature the Bieb’s extensive catalogue of hits wonderfully reinterpreted by Listeso String Quartet. The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows at the Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.

When: June 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Sudden Death Records and The Rickshaw present Rock Against Racism Fundraiser, an evening of great music supporting a great cause. The event features D.O.A., Roots Round Up, China Syndrome, The Asian Persuasion All Stars, and more. Proceeds from the benefit concert will go to Nation Skates Youth, South Burnaby Metro Club, and other grassroots organizations to be announced.

When: June 4, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E. Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Jack White, acclaimed musician, songwriter, label owner, and producer, is on his first tour in four years in support of his LPs, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. White earned two Grammys with The White Stripes for Best Alternative Music Album (Elephant) and Best Rock Song (“7 Nation Army”) in 2004.

Now performing as a solo artist, White has previously appeared in The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Death Weather, The Upholsterers, Insane Clown Posse, The GoGoober, and The Peas.

When: June 7, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N. Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65 plus fees, purchase online

What: Tori Amos is on tour to support her latest album, Ocean to Ocean. Amos has been one of the music industry’s most enduring and ingenious artists since her debut album, Little Earthquakes, released in 1992, She is a five-time MTV VMA nominee and also has eight Grammy Award nominations under her belt.

When: June 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Centre For Performing Arts — 777 Homer St, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $60.50 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) has announced the return of their ever-popular Movie Nights at the VSO series. This time around, they’ll be presenting a screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the audience by the VSO.

When: June 10 and 11, July 6 and 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series will see the brewery located at 295 East 1st Avenue hosting a lineup of diverse local and international talent. On June 11, enjoy performances by headliner Magic Giant as well as The Boom Booms, Tanika Charles, Frankiie the Band & Sweet Soul Gospel Choir.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $50 plus fees. Available online

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive block party. 5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey’s Holland Park on June 11, features a lineup of some of the biggest local and international South Asian music stars.

The all-ages, outdoor event features headlining performances by award-winning Indian-American singer Jasmine Sandlas, Indo-Canadian hip-hop star The PropheC, popular Surrey-based spoken-word artist Robyn Sandhu, and more.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: $40, purchase online. Free for kids 11 years old and under with proof of age and an accompanying adult.

What: International Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, known as the “Indian Drake,” is coming to Vancouver on his “Born to Shine” World Tour.

When: June 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 36th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 700 artists in 200 performances at 19 venues across the city. Artists include three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, acclaimed instrumental trio GoGo Penguin, Blues legend Buddy Guy, and more.

Jazz lovers will also want to check out the Innovation Series at The Ironworks, Roundhouse Performance Centre and the North Shore Jazz Series throughout the festival, as well as over 60 free events throughout the 10-day event.

When: June 24 to July 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2022, presented by 102.7 THE PEAK, features eight local bands and artists, lawn games, and plenty of choices for food and drink lovers to discover. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy the day on the Swangard Stadium field in support of the GVFB.

Foodstock will feature crowd-pleasing sets from Bend Sinister, Sleepy Gonzales, Generous Thieves, The Noodle Boys, Uncle Strut, Green Alderson, Madelyn Read, and Good Goin’.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online