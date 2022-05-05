Our calendars are looking packed for the summer so far.

Adding to the list of awesome food fests and beer gardens to check out this year is Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series.

The brewery, located at 295 East 1st Avenue, will once again be hosting three days of live music after a two-year hiatus.

The summer concert series has been hugely popular among Vancouverites since its inaugural year in 2015 and we’re excited to see it finally come back.

This year, the three-show series is slated to take place on three Saturdays through the summer on June 11, July 9, and August 13.

It will feature a lineup of diverse local and international talent, including FRANKIE and Rich Aucoin, among others. Drake White & the Big Fire, MAGIC GIANT, and Sammy Rae & The Friends will be headlining.

With a chill festival vibe and great food and drinks, the series is bound to be a highlight of the season.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 6 at 10 am on EventBrite

When: Saturday, June 11, Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, August 13

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

