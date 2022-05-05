FoodBoozeFood Events

The Red Truck Beer Company is bringing back its summer concert series

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 5 2022, 8:19 pm
The Red Truck Beer Company is bringing back its summer concert series
@truckstopconcertseries/Instagram
Our calendars are looking packed for the summer so far.

Adding to the list of awesome food fests and beer gardens to check out this year is Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series.

The brewery, located at 295 East 1st Avenue, will once again be hosting three days of live music after a two-year hiatus.

The summer concert series has been hugely popular among Vancouverites since its inaugural year in 2015 and we’re excited to see it finally come back.

This year, the three-show series is slated to take place on three Saturdays through the summer on June 11, July 9, and August 13.

It will feature a lineup of diverse local and international talent, including FRANKIE and Rich Aucoin, among others. Drake White & the Big Fire, MAGIC GIANT, and Sammy Rae & The Friends will be headlining.

With a chill festival vibe and great food and drinks, the series is bound to be a highlight of the season.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 6 at 10 am on EventBrite

Truck Stop Concert Series

When: Saturday, June 11, Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, August 13
Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online

Instagram

