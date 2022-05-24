Nordstrom announces dates for popular anniversary sale and it's bigger than ever

Start saving and get ready to shop till you drop.

Nordstrom has announced the dates of its Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale event of the year.

Taking place both online and in-store, the popular shopping blow-out kicks off on July 15 and will go til July 31. Nordy Club Ambassadors will be able to access the sale early, starting July 14.

Regular product prices go back up on August 1, giving shoppers a full two weeks to stock up on new arrivals and essential items.

This year’s sale includes 25+ new brands including Mini Boden, Moccamaster, Naked Wardrobe, Reiss, Open Edit as well as customer favourites like Nike, Zella, AllSaints, Frame, UGG, Voluspa, Barefoot Dreams, Bony Levy Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s and so many more.

And if you’re hoping to get a sneak peek of what exactly will be going on sale — you’re in luck. On July 8, shoppers can preview the Anniversary Sale and save any potential pickups to a wish list for future purchases.

Nordstrom’s flagship locations in Canada are as follows:

Alberta

Calgary

Nordstrom Chinook Centre

British Columbia

Vancouver

Nordstrom Pacific Centre

Ontario

Toronto