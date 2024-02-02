10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in February

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

February is here, and it’s time to sing along with all your favourites!

Here are 10 great concerts happening in Vancouver this month, including Madonna, Ice Cube, Son of James and more.

What: Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Feist comes to Vancouver for three shows in February including on Valentine’s Day. She has won 11 Juno Awards, been nominated for four Grammys, and still has us singing “1234” loudly to this day.

When: February 12, 13 and 14, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Songs of Freedom is a celebration of Black music and culture at Christ Church Cathedral. The 12th annual concert in honour of Black History Month features special guests Jim Byrnes, The Sojourners, and Jillian Christmas, and hosts Marcus Mosely and the Marcus Mosely Ensemble.

When: February 3, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $45 plus GST and fees; purchase online

What: ​Reggae legends Damian and Stephen Marley come to Vancouver this month on their Traffic Jam Tour 2024. See them live at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on February 27.

When: February 27, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Son of James and Ruby Revel presents Chinatown Nights: Enter The Dragon, a cabaret full of live music, burlesque and more.

The event is hosted by Delta Daggers and features burlesque by Grace Galore, Iggy Tart & Ruby Revel, Monday Blues and Scarlet Delirium. Guests will also enjoy musical performances by Son of James, Elvis tribute artist Aaron Wong, and DJ Holla Holly.

When: February 16, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tabu at The Waldorf – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: Get ready to moon stomp and mosh all weekend long at the New West Ska Punk Fest. Bully’s Studio welcomes some of the region’s top Ska bands, including Rude City Riot, Brasser, The Wavebirds and Bong Chow on Friday, and Brehdren, Kownterpoint, SKA, Phonosonics and Like Bears on Saturday.

When: February 9 and 10, 2024

Time: 7 to 11:50 pm

Where: Bully’s Studio – 67 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: $20 for one night or $30 for both, purchase online

What: Madonna, one of music’s most enduring icons, is hitting the road on The Celebration Tour, highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years.

Madonna has sold over 300 million albums worldwide on the strength of hits such as “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Frozen,” and “4 Minutes.” She was named the greatest woman in music by VH1 as well as the greatest music video artist ever by Billboard and MTV.

When: February 21, 2024

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: ​Platinum-selling rapper and singer-songwriter Powfu performs at Fortune Sound Cloud on February 29. Get ready to sing along to the massive track “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)” and other Powfu hits.

When: February 29, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Fortune Sound Club — 147 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: If you’ve ever wanted to see rap icon Ice Cube live in concert, this winter you’ll have your chance. The NWA and 21 Jump Street star is bringing the Straight Into Canada Tour to the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, February 20.

Ice Cube launched his career in 1987 when he formed NWA with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. He established himself as a West Coast hip-hop heavyweight with his work on Straight Outta Compton and his debut solo album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, which sold more than a million copies.

The Los Angeles-born actor and film producer is also a star on screen thanks to his work in the Barbershop and XXX series, Ride Along, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

When: February 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online

What: ​Cory Weeds hosts the Jazz Jam at Shadbolt Centre, with local jazz musicians performing an improvised evening of music. Attendees of all ages and abilities are welcome to bring their own instruments to jam.

When: February 6, March 5, April 9 and May 7, 2024

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Fever’s Candlelight is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a pair of romantic concerts this month. On February 14, fall in love with a special Valentine’s Day Jazz Special showcasing music by Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé and more performed by the Malcolm Jazz Quartet.

Then on February 16, rediscover heartwarming music performed by a string quartet part of the Listeso group. The program includes music from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Titanic, Romeo and Juliet, and more.

When: February 14 and 16, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $40 and $45, purchase online