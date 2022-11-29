Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in December

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Dance and sing your December away with a night of music in Vancouver!

Here are 10 concerts to add to your calendar this month, including Fefe Dobson, Post Modern Jukebox, Merkules and more.

What: Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Fefe Dobson is performing a special holiday set at Vancouver Christmas Market. She will be performing a medley of her hits plus seasonal classics that everyone knows and loves.

When: December 2, 2022

Time: 8 to 9 pm (Market is open from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm)

Where: Alpen Haus, Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Concert included with market admission. Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: CONTACT Winter Music Festival is taking over BC Place this month and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.

This year’s headliners include Grammy Award-winning artist and producer duo The Chainsmokers, acclaimed English DJ Trio Above & Beyond, and two-time Juno winners Loud Luxery from London, Ontario.

When: December 29 and 30, 2022

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Broadway Church’s 53rd Singing Christmas tree is full of songs, drama, dance, and more. The holiday production is performed by singers, an orchestra, dancers, actors and acrobats.

When: December 2 to 4 and December 9 to 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Fridays), 3 and 7 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: Broadway Church – 2700 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Surrey rap star Merkules is bringing his signature “hangover-rap” style to the Commodore Ballroom this fall. The Monster energy drink-sponsored, platinum-selling artist has collaborated with a number of other top rap and hip-hop stars including Kevin Gates, The Game, E-40, Tech N9ne, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Twista, DMX, and more.

Merkules has reached number one on Billboard’s Rising Artists Chart and is a two-time Western Canadian Music Award nominee. His last five albums went #1 on the iTunes hip-hop charts.

When: December 9, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus GST. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 11 am.

What: Yung Gravy and bbno$ (pronounced baby no money) are bringing the Baby Gravy, The Tour to the PNE Forum. Fans will get to sing along to viral hits by the multi-platinum and billion-streaming global superstars, including bbno$’s “Edamame” and Yung Gravy’s “Mr. Clean.”

When: December 16, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online

What: The PNE Winter Fair is the most unique winter fair in all of BC, with indoor concerts to attend, holiday-themed food and drinks, a seasonal marketplace, light displays, and more.

Highlights of the Holiday Night Concerts include Jann Arden, Holly Cole, and Post Modern Jukebox.

When: Nightly from December 14 to 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew St, Vancouver

Tickets: Concert tickets range from $39 to $69 and include free admission to the PNE Winter Fair. Purchase online

What: Music on Main invites everyone to gather once again for this annual tradition. Settle into your seat at Heritage Hall and bask in the candlelit glow and inspiring music with Rachel Kiyo Iwaasa (piano) Robyn Jacob (vocals & keyboard), Asitha Tennekoon (tenor), and Jonathan Lo (cello). Featured songs include art-pop songs from Only a Visitor‘s Robyn Jacob, melodies from J.S. Bach for solo cello, and Alfredo Santa Ana’s A Short Song for the Longest Night of the Year. When: December 14 and 15, 2022 Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver Tickets: $49, $18 for student and arts workers, purchase $49, $18 for student and arts workers, purchase online

What: The VSO plays its annual Traditional Christmas concert in theatres across Metro Vancouver, including New Westminster, North Vancouver, Surrey, and Vancouver this holiday season. Enjoy singing, storytelling, and holiday cheer with host Christopher Gaze, special guests, and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra with conductor David Bui.

When: Various times from December 7 to 17, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Xmas in Skaville is bringing high-energy holiday cheer to the Anza Club in December. The lineup for the 19th annual event includes Brehdren, Kownterpoint, The Elixxxirs and The Wavebirds.

When: December 10, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Anza Club — 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Vancouver-based alt-rockers Dear Rouge are bringing the Spirit tour to the Vogue Theatre in support of their latest album of the same name.

Spirit explores the meaning of the word “spirit” as the world emerges from a period steeped in hardship and isolation. During the creative process, Drew and Danielle McTaggart took up residence in a lakeside cabin shortly after the release of PHASES, their stellar sophomore record.

When: December 10, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

