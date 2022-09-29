Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in October
What kind of laughs are you looking for this month?
Whatever you need, we’ve got you covered with our list of 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver throughout October. Check out Chris Rock, Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv and more!
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv
What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island presents Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv this Halloween season. The murder mystery-themed show is set in the 1950s with the eclectic cast about to open its biggest show of the season, only for the lead to be murdered.
Now, a daring audience member must answer the call to help the improvisers solve the comedic mystery.
When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 30 to October 29, 2022 (plus a preview on September 29)
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $23, purchase online
BC’s Funniest New Female Comic Finals
What: Laughter Zone 101 and House of Comedy BC present the finals of the BC’s Funniest New Female Comic 2022 competition. Featuring performances by Christine Hackman, Danielle Florence, Maria Rivadeneyra, Aiden Javed, Juno Mac, Alison Ward, Eden Kaminski and Amy Walsh. Emceed by Jan Bannister.
When: Oct 1, 2022
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: House of Comedy at The Columbia Theatre – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Cost: $20, purchase online
Mate Night Comedy
What: Josh De Grandi and Kelsey Hamilton host a comedy showcase of some of Vancouver’s top comics at Moose’s Down Under. Treat yourself to some of the delicious Australian fare while you’re at the popular bar and grill.
When: Second Thursday of each month
Time: 8 pm
Where: Moose’s Down Under – 830 West Pender Street Vancouver
Tickets: $10 online or $15 at the door. Purchase online
Trixie and Katya Live
What: Drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, stars of the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, bring their hilarious live show to Vancouver for two nights in October. Enjoy unbelievable feats of theatrical eroticism and comedic genius live at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.
When: October 5 and 6, 2022
Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: various prices, purchase online
Big Dog Energy
What: Amy Walsh hosts a dog-friendly comedy show at Slice of Life Gallery in East Vancouver. Bring your puppy to enjoy some of the best local and international comics around in this monthly stand-up showcase. Dogs are free with a paying owner.
When: October 14, 2022
Time: 8 to 9:30 pm
Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: $18.50, purchase online
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
What: Arts Club Theatre presents the acclaimed comedy, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which tells the story of The Cornley Drama Society trying to mount a production of J.M. Barrie’s iconic tale. Unfortunately for them, things don’t go as planned, but fortunately for the audience, the results are uproariously hilarious.
The North American premiere production of Mischief Theatre Worldwide’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong is associated with Citadel Theatre and will be on stage at Arts Club’s flagship venue, the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.
When: Various dates until October 16, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: starting from $35, purchase online
Chris Rock
What: Legendary comedian Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour to Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in October. This will be Rock’s first tour in five years and his first visit to Vancouver since 2017.
When: October 21, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
The HERO SHOW 15th Anniversary
What: Vancouver’s longest-running monthly sketch comedy show is celebrating its 15th Anniversary at the Fox Cabaret. Join host Cam Macleod for The HERO SHOW and enjoy unique character monologues, sketches, musical comedy, and more.
Featuring Aaron Read, Amy Goodmurphy, Shirley Gnome, Chris Cassillan, Cari Leslie, Kyle Fines, Gina Harms, Tom Hill, and other fantastic acts.
When: October 12, 2022
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $20, purchase online
The Portuguese Kids presents: Faz O Relax!
What: Brian Martins, Derrick DeMelo and Vanessa Medeiros make up The Portuguese Kids, a comedy trio that spotlights the lighter side of growing up with first-generation children of immigrant parents. Faz O Relax is a mixture of stand-up and sketch comedy, and the show will also feature a stand-up opener.
When: October 22, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: From $35.25, purchase online
Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler
What: Acclaimed comedian, writer and Taskmaster star Sarah Millican has been named one of the 100 most powerful women in the United Kingdom by Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4. She brings her sixth international tour, Bobby Dazzler, to Vancouver for two shows on October 28.
When: October 28, 2022
Time: 7 pm and 10 pm
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online