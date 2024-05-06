10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in May

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fill your life with laughter this May!

We’re here to help with our roundup of 10 great comedy shows happening in Vancouver. Check out Celeste Barber, Drew Lynch, and more!

What: Spring and summer were made for going on adventures. That’s why The Improv Centre is embracing the great outdoors in its latest feature show on Granville Island.

The improv theatre company’s new production is Camp What’s-It-Called. Comedy fans can join the expedition, and an audience member can even get onstage with the comedians to help bring the magic of camp to life.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from May 17 to July 17, 2024 (Special opening night on Thursday, May 16)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets available online

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Burnaby’s The Rec Room on Wednesday, May 8. Performers include Chris Gordon (NBC Last Comic Standing), Chris Griffin (Sirius XM), Robert Peng (JFL Vancouver), and more.

When: May 8, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood – 1920 Willingdon Avenue #Unit 2106, Burnaby

Cost: From $27.12 to $30.47; purchase online

What: Lori Ferguson-Ford has performed stand-up for over 20 years, and has been voted BC’s Funniest New Comic and BC’s Funniest Woman. She has toured all over North America and has appeared on CTV, CBC, The Comedy Network, and more.

When: May 31 and June 1, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

What: Los Angeles-based stand-up comic Martin Amini made his TV debut on Laff Tracks on TruTv and filmed his comedy special Son of An Ice Cream Man at The Kennedy Center in 2020. The Netflix is a Joke Festival headliner brings his Martin Had A Dream tour to Hollywood Theatre this month.

When: May 21, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Comedy Here Often? welcomes comedy fans into 604 Studios twice a month for a live stand-up showcase. Just For Laughs Vancouver regular and Beer Me Guys host Dave Harris headlines on May 10. Also on the bill are Eve Ghostkeeper, Devin Alexander, Marlene Swidzinski, and Tyler Boissonnault.

When: May 10, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: 604 Studios — 795 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$18, purchase online

What: Drew Lynch was the second-place finisher on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent. Fans will also recognize him from his most recent comedy special, And These Are Jokes, as well as appearances on IFC’s Maron and TBS’ Conan.

When: May 25, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $26.50-$49.50, purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents an elimination-style comedy show every Thursday evening. The audience gives the players the scores, with the last improviser standing being crowned the Maestro champion of the week.

When: Every Thursday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre — 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: “Australian Queen of Comedy” and Wellmania star Celeste Barber brings her Backup Dancer tour to Vancouver this month. Barber has won numerous awards and acclaim for her work onstage and in front of the camera, including the Funniest Lady on Instagram Award on WhoHaha.com and being named one of Variety Magazine’s Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch.

When: May 15, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: $39.50-$89.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy are brothers, podcasters and authors who are the creators of such epic works as The Adventure Zone and The McElroy Family Clubhouse. They bring their hit podcast My Brother, My Brother and Me to the Vogue Theatre on May 14.



When: May 14, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $61.20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Joke Books Comedy! challenges top Vancouver comics to perform their hottest material, then shuffle through the pages of their joke books until the audience tells them when to stop” Each month will include host Greta Lin and a lineup of performers that have been seen on CBC, Canada’s Got Talent, Just For Laughs, and more.

When: May 25 and June 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online