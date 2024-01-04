10 hilarious Vancouver comedy events happening in January

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Start the new year with some big laughs!

Here are 10 comedy events in Vancouver this January that you need to check out, including Nate Bargatze, Vancity Comedy Extravaganza, and more.

What: The sixth edition of Dino Archie’s Vancity Comedy Extravaganza takes place on January 20, 2024, at the Vogue Theatre. Comedy fans will enjoy a loaded lineup featuring award-winning stand-ups, Just For Laughs veterans, viral sensations, and more.

Dino Archie is a Fresno, California-born comic who was the winner of the 36th Seattle International Comedy Competition. He has performed as part of the Just For Laughs Russell Peters Gala and The Nasty Show and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Devine’s House Party.

When: January 20, 2024

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29.50 to $42.50; purchase online.

What: Comedy fans can get their fill of laughter at the next Yuk Yuk’s South Vancouver event at Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre on Saturday, January 20. The two shows inside the Jewish Community Centre feature SiriusXM Top Comic Matt O’Brien, opener Alex Carr, and host Nicole Tanner.

When: January 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre – 950 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $25; purchase online for 7 pm and 9:30 pm shows

What: Josh De Grandi and Kelsey Hamilton host a comedy showcase of some of Vancouver’s top comics at Moose’s Down Under, with a joke contest, trivia questions, and more. Treat yourself to some of the delicious Australian fare while you’re at the popular bar and grill.

When: Second Thursday of each month

Time: 8 pm

Where: Moose’s Down Under – 830 West Pender Street Vancouver

Tickets: $10 online or $15 at the door. Purchase online

What: Some of the world’s funniest comedians are coming to The Improv Centre this month, and the live shows are sure to crank up the temperature in Vancouver.

The improv theatre company’s The Heat is an international comedy showcase happening on Granville Island from January 23 to 27, featuring groups from the Phillippines, England, the United States, and Canada.

When: January 23 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $15. Tickets available online.

What: Nate Bargatze gained a wide audience through his three Netflix stand-up specials: The Tennessee Kid, Greatest Average American, and The Stand-ups. His latest special, Hello World, was released in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Nashville, Tennessee-born star has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon over 10 times, had his first stand-up album, Yelled at by a Clown, reach number two on the Billboard Comedy Charts, and performed at JFL Montreal Comedy Festival multiple years in a row.

When: January 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Hosts Ravenous Randy and Ismael N. put together a curated lineup of comedians every month at Comedy Vinyl. Check out the comics that have been featured at Just For Laughs, Sirius XM, and more, plus hear them break out a special karaoke song just for the audience.

When: January 19, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: Slice of Life Art Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 to $15; purchase online

What: Treat Show’s improv comedians have toured the world with their unique brand of funny. Enjoy a night of laughs at China Cloud in Chinatown by the nine acclaimed performers and teachers of Blind Tiger Comedy.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm

Where: The China Cloud – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 plus fees online, $20 at the door, or Pay What You Can. Purchase online

What: The long-running winter comedy tour returns to Surrey and Vancouver in 2024. This year’s lineup includes Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, CBC’s The Debaters regular Erica Sigurdson, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner Paul Myrehaug, and five-time Canadian Comedian of the Year nominee Pete Zedlacher.

When: January 25 (Surrey), January 26, 2024 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Surrey Art Gallery & Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey; The Vogue Theatre, 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Quantum Comedy at LanaLou’s is hosted by Not George, features Sasha Mark, and includes live music by Miranda Maslany and Caity Goerke.

The live show will showcase comedy this month from Sasha Hayden, Coel Anya, Hooriah Riaz, Danielle Ganon, Renee Noir and Silken Handford-Perronnet.

When: January 24, 2024

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, Show 8 pm

Where: LanaLou’s Restaurant – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 plus fees; purchase online

What: Comedian, storyteller, and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia comes to Vancouver with his latest show, Please Stop The Ride. His previous shows include “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” which won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show, and “The New One,” which took home the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Birbiglia is the writer, director and star of the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don’t Think Twice, and appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for “Anti-Hero.”

When: January 19, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online