10 hilarious Vancouver comedy events happening in December

Have a holly jolly December with these 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver this month!

Get your fill of festive funny with Hari Kondabolu, The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show and so much more. You deserve the gift of laughter this month!

What: Hari Kondabolu is a comedian, writer and podcaster who has performed on Comedy Central, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with David Letterman. The comedian’s latest comedy special is Vacation Baby and he performs in Vancouver at the Biltmore on December 15.

When: December 15, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $32.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat. These masters of physical comedy—with over 20 comedy awards to their name—sweep the audience out to sea in a jolly aquatic escapade brimming with whimsy, action, and ingenuity in a celebration of friendship at Christmas.

When: December 27 (Chilliwack), December 28 (Burnaby), December 29 (Surrey), December 30 (North Vancouver), and December 31 (Mission)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Underground Comedy Club is a New York-style speakeasy located in the heart of Gastown that provides laughs from Wednesday to Saturday below the Brick Lane Restaurant. Treat yourself to a curated lineup of comics, including local favourites and touring performers, as well as food and drinks.

When: Shows from Wednesday to Saturday

Time: Various times

Where: 120 Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: The Improv Centre is taking a look back at the year that was with its popular 2023 and Me from December 27 to 30. The talented improvisers will take you on a journey back through the fun, strange and unique happenings of the year.

When: December 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Blind Date is a side-splitting combo of clowning, improv, theatre, and social experiment. Join Mimi, the lead character of the show, as she goes on a blind date with a different person every night. There’s a catch though – her date is picked right out of the audience. Starring Tess Degenstein and Ali Froggatt in rotation and created by Rebecca Northan.

When: December 5 to 23, 2023

Time: 6:45 pm (mingle), 7:30 pm (show time)

Where: Tightrope Theatre — 2343 Main Street Vancouver

Tickets: $40 plus fees, purchase online

What: Alannah Brittany of Vancouver Special Comedy hosts The Holiday Taint Comedy Show at the Fox Cabaret. Featuring performances by Ola Dada, Syd Bosel, Amy Walsh, Aaron Charles Read and more, this show is sure to keep your festive funny spirit going.

When: December 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Drag Queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars bring their newest holiday show to Vancouver. Fans can expect a fabulous spectacle in the show co-written and co-created by the duo and directed by BenDeLaCreme, with whip-smart comedy, brand-new songs, and annual favourites.

When: December 30, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Amber Harper-Young hosts a lineup of some of the best comedians in the region at the House of Comedy in New West. Harper-Young has performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, YYC Comedy Fest in Calgary, The Del Close Marathon in New York, and is featured on the Just for Laughs Originals BC Vol. 5 recording.

When: December 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: $10, purchase online

What: Comedy After Dark hosts a hilarious New Year’s Eve shindig headlined by Patrick Maliha and featuring acclaimed local and touring comics. Tickets include the show, dinner package, dessert and sparkling wine.



When: December 31, 2023

Time: Early show at 7 pm, late show at 10:30 pm

Where: Comedy After Dark – 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $90, purchase online

What: The Comedy Department presents candy cane chaos and mistletoe mayhem in their holiday comedy offering! The North Pole’s top three elves face off in a hilarious Christmas competition. Who will get to bring joy to children all over the world? The audience will decide with their suggestions and votes.

When: December 9, 16 and 23, 2023 (Vancouver), December 19 to 21, 2023 (Coquitlam)

Time: 7:30 pm and 9 pm (Vancouver), 7:30 pm plus a 3 pm matinee on December 21 (Coquitlam)

Where: The Show Cellar – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver; Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online