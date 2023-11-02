EventsNewsConcertsFall Events

Vancouver Taylor Swift fans can preview Eras Tour this weekend before BC Place shows

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Samantha Holomay
Samantha Holomay
|
Nov 2 2023, 7:06 pm
Taylor Swift | BAZA Production/Shutterstock

Vancouver is buzzing with the announcement of Taylor Swift coming to BC Place for three huge concerts in 2024, but fans can get a big-screen preview of their favourite pop queen this weekend.

Langley’s Twilight Drive-in is screening Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film for three nights from Friday, November 3 to November 5.

You and your fellow Swifties can see Taylor perform all of her biggest hits from her iconic career from the comfort of your car. And yes, singing and dancing along are highly encouraged.

Eras Tour

Taylor Swift/ Instagram

​​

Here’s when Twilight Drive-In is screening the box-office hit this weekend, but hurry, as tickets are going fast. General admission for adults is just $19.89 (IYKYK).

  • Friday, November 3 at 7 pm
  • Saturday, November 4 at 8 pm
  • Sunday, November 5 at 7 pm

Cineplex will also be screening the concert movie in theatres all around Metro Vancouver this month.

Whether you’re a Swiftie, a movie enthusiast, or simply looking for a memorable night out, this one is for you. It’s also a great opportunity to visit Twilight Drive-In, which recently announced that it will close its doors at the end of the 2024 season.

Twilight Drive-In

If you’ve never been to the drive-in before, here’s how it works:

  • The movie audio is broadcast on FM radio
  • You can watch from the front or back of your vehicle (as long as your hatch doesn’t obstruct the view) or in lawn chairs in front of your car
  • And there’s a concession stand for snacks

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at Twilight Drive-In

When: November 3 to 5, 2023
Time: 7 pm (Friday and Sunday), 8 pm (Saturday)
Where: 3350 260th Street, Fraser Highway, Langley
Cost: $13.13-$19.89. Purchase online

