Vancouver events scene marred by disappointing cancellations in 2022

Cancellations have meant a disappointing year for the Vancouver events scene for some.

An email from a Daily Hive reader highlights a bit of a struggle in the Vancouver events scene over the last year, which represents a disappointing experience for some residents and visitors to the city.

One event that had international attention was the Formula E race scheduled around Canada Day this year. Nickelback was set to headline the event, which would’ve been a significant spectacle for race fans around the city.

The event would’ve brought many tourists to Vancouver to participate in the multi-day festivities. Unfortunately, the event was cancelled and we heard from numerous readers about their attempts to try and get a refund to no avail.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for cancelled Vancouver events in 2022.

So many cancellations

Cancellations were the norm when COVID-19 was more prominent. Many hoped 2022 would be somewhat of a return for events, likely making any cancelled Vancouver events even more disappointing this year.

This year was a much better year for events, but there were still some significant setbacks unrelated to COVID-19.

The Vancouver International Auto Show announced plans to cancel its upcoming show in the last couple of weeks. Organizers blamed supply chain issues.

Another event that has been cancelled is Cabaret Bijou, advertised as a cabaret-style dining experience.

This led to a reader expressing, “I am losing my faith in Vancouver events.”

In October, the Zac Brown Band cancelled its Vancouver concert last minute due to issues at the border.

In early December, Canada’s largest drone show set to take place in Vancouver was cancelled on the night of the event.

The 2022 Whistler World Ski & Snowboard Festival was cancelled earlier this year.

The Vancouver Halloween parade was cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, but the 2022 parade was also cancelled due to construction.

Even the Canada Day fireworks were cancelled, with rising costs being the reason why.

Stanley Park also cancelled a popular attraction.

To make matters worse…

Having an event you were looking forward to being cancelled is one thing, but having to chase down an organizer to get a refund is a different story. Unfortunately, that was the case with Formula E and the Cabaret Bijou event.

Daily Hive had tried to get a concrete answer about refunds regarding the Formula E event to no avail. Our last communication with organizer OSS Group made it sound like they were still planning an event for 2023, despite a Formula E spokesperson refuting that claim.

Some ticket buyers had success getting their money back by filing claims through their credit card companies or Paypal, but that hasn’t been the case for everyone.

“Many on the Facebook page have said that PayPal had been successful in providing refunds once a dispute was opened, so I am hopeful that will be the case for me as well,” said a Daily Hive reader.

We’ve reached out to the organizer of Cabaret Bijou to find out why the event was cancelled.

Are you still waiting on a refund for a cancelled event? Let us know in the comments.