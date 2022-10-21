Zac Brown Band Vancouver concert cancelled last minute according to show staff

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Zac Brown Band was set to play at Rogers Arena on Friday evening, but fans on Twitter are reporting that they’ve received emails that the Vancouver show was cancelled last minute.

Emails went out to Rogers Arena part-time staff who were expected to work the Vancouver event, notifying them that the Zac Brown concert had been cancelled, giving them a surprise night off.

One employee suggested this type of last-minute cancellation was strange.

Daily Hive is waiting for confirmation of the cancellation from the event organizer, but tickets were still being sold on Ticketmaster as of Friday morning.

Folks reporting the cancellation have suggested they did not receive a reason why the show has been cancelled.

Country music station Country 1071 put out a tweet saying, “Who’s excited?!” adding that tickets were still available; however, that tweet has received several replies suggesting the concert has been cancelled.

Show is canceled — AllYetiNow (@YetiVille) October 21, 2022

The Zac Brown Band was in Seattle playing at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night and were expected to take the stage in Vancouver after 7 pm on Friday.

Billboard recently called the Zac Brown Band one of the “biggest success stories in country music” over the past 10 years.

We’ll have more information when we hear back from the organizer.

Last month, a highly anticipated Kid Cudi show was also cancelled.