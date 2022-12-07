Stuck in neutral: Next year's Vancouver International Auto Show cancelled

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Next year’s Vancouver International Auto Show has been cancelled, and event organizers blame supply chain issues.

If you recall back to last year, a couple of months after the 2022 Vancouver auto show was announced (after a two-year break), it was also subsequently cancelled, thanks to COVID-19.

Next year’s show was supposed to take place in March 2023, marking the 100th show.

This time it isn’t the pandemic that is to blame, but supply chain issues that have impacted the “ability of all auto manufacturers to showcase their offerings of new cars, trucks and concept vehicles.”

A statement from Blair Qualey, the president and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of BC, suggests that the Vancouver show is one of many across North America that have been cancelled due to supply chain issues.

“Without the solid participation of all manufacturers, we are unable to produce the kind of quality event that both we and auto enthusiasts from across the province have come to expect.”

An update is expected in the coming weeks, potentially looking at other ways to help BC residents express their “love affair with the automobile.”

Supply chain issues have been impacting the North American car industry on various levels, including issues related to vehicle repairs, especially when it comes to specialized parts.

We’ve heard reports from readers that they’ve had to wait months for resolutions to their car woes. Things get even trickier when parts need to be ordered in from overseas.

Last year, supply chain issues were impacting vehicle availability across Canada.

For fans of the auto show, this news is a crushing blow, as they haven’t been able to attend since 2020.