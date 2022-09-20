EventsNewsHalloweenFall Events

Stanley Park Ghost Train cancelled again due to mechanical issues

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Sep 20 2022, 9:05 pm
Stanley Park Ghost Train cancelled again due to mechanical issues
Tim Matheson | @parkboard/Facebook
A year after some issues in the park forced the cancellation of the Stanley Park Ghost Train, it has been cancelled again for 2022.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation issued a statement on the City of Vancouver website, claiming that mechanical issues are to blame, specifically problems that are “affecting the antique engines and passenger cars.”

The park board states that safety is its priority and that “trains did not pass a recent inspection by Technical Safety BC.”

According to the park board, some engines are more than 60 years old and require “unique and hard-to-access parts.”

The trains used for the event require specialized service and maintenance, which the park board suggests are in short supply.

“There are few mechanics with the requisite knowledge of this vintage equipment. By announcing the event cancellation now, we hope to ensure all impacted partners and vendors associated with the Ghost Train are given ample time to make alternate plans.”

The park board is hopeful that they’ll be able to resolve the mechanical issues before winter festivities for the holiday event Bright Nights.

“We are also collaborating with SFU’s School of Sustainable Energy Engineering Team on longer-term solutions to update the ageing fleet, including climate-friendly alternatives like electric engines.”

The park board has also offered up some alternative fall fun events that disappointed Stanley Park Ghost Train fans can take part in, in the wake of being cancelled. For example, VanDusen Garden is holding a family-friendly event called Harvest Days, which is open Saturdays and Sundays in October.

