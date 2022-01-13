Bikes on Ice is speeding into Vancouver this spring

The ice on the roads of Vancouver may have melted, but there’s another cool experience you’ll want to prepare for in March.

The event organizer behind Wizard’s Den and Tinseltown Christmas pop-up bars as well as next month’s G0-Karts On Ice is bringing a new activity to the city all the way from snowy Scandinavia: Bikes on Ice.

From March 25 to 27, Vancouverites can drift, glide and race on custom-made ice bikes at a secret location in the city.

Participants will have the chance to get acquainted with the ice bike — the rear wheels are replaced by blades — by cycling a few warm-up laps before the competition begins.

Then the 12 fastest racers in the qualifying race will compete in the session’s final showdown to be crowned Ice King/Ice Queen.

Off the ice, players can take part in winter games and activities. And come dressed to impress as prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed racer at each Bikes on Ice session.

Organizers say that the event is suitable for anyone over 14 years old.

So don’t put away your parka and toques just yet. Invite your family and friends to join in the Bikes on Ice fun.

Where: Secret location, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 to $85 per person, purchase online