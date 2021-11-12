Vancouver is getting a brand new go-karting experience that’s ice cold.

An event organizer behind the Wizard’s Den and Tinseltown Christmas pop-up bars is bringing a new activity to Vancouver this winter – go-karting on ice.

Starting on February 1, 2022, Vancouverites can get behind the wheel of a winterized go-kart at a secret location in the city.

A few important things to note are that tickets are non-refundable. According to event organizers, kids must be over eight years old to attend, and the maximum weight for attendees is 225 pounds.

Once you get to the rink, you’ll be guided with some tips on how to navigate obstacles and a super slick surface while driving before you take a turn whipping around an ice rink on a 12-minute long spin on the ice.

Off the rink, players can take part in winter games, costume contests, and more.

So if you and your friends have more than a competitive streak among you, then this could be the perfect winter night out.

Where: Secret location, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 to $85 per person