Comedian Gavin Matts coming home for Just For Laughs Vancouver this winter

One of Canada’s top homegrown comedy talents returns in February as part of the stacked Just For Laughs Vancouver lineup.

Gavin Matts is headlining the Biltmore Cabaret for two 19+ shows on Thursday, February 17 (the early show has already sold out). The New Westminster-raised, New York-based comic has performed comedy since 2014 and has racked up an impressive resume during his career.

In 2017, Matts was the youngest winner ever of Canada’s SiriusXM Top Comic Competition. A regular feature on Comedy Central, Matts made his late-night debut on CONAN in 2019. He also released a comedy album with 604 Records called Premature, available on all streaming services, that premiered at number one on the iTunes comedy charts.

Bill Burr handpicked Matts to appear on his 2020 stand-up showcase The Ringers, describing him as “the most unique comic I’ve seen coming up”.

Matts has written for CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes, appeared in Ramy, Power Book II: Ghost, and can be seen in the upcoming Jo Koy film, Easter Sunday. His own short film, Slice of Life, dedicated to the Vancouver gallery of the same name, is currently being showcased on the festival circuit.

Western Canada’s largest comedy festival is celebrating its 6th year with a new identity and a star-studded lineup. Just For Laughs Vancouver, formerly known as JFL NorthWest, will be taking over venues all across the city from February 15 to 27, 2022.

In addition to Matts, Vancouver comedy fans can also see Trevor Noah, Maria Bamford, Joel Kim Booster, and more during the two-week comedy celebration.

When: February 17, 2022

Time: 7 pm (sold out) and 9:30 pm

Where: The Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward St, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

