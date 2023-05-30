10 amazing arts events to check out around Vancouver in June

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is just around the corner! As the days get progressively longer, Vancouverites are excited to take in the best arts that the city has to offer.

From Bard on the Beach to Queer Arts Festival and more, here are 10 great Vancouver arts events to check out in June.

Bard on the Beach What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows. Bard on the Beach’s 34th season includes a British invasion, a vast historical drama, a tale of political intrigue, and an immersive theatre piece drawn from Shakespeare’s Macbeth. When: June 8 to September 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: A month-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists. Talking Stick Festival continues its 22nd-anniversary celebrations with a lineup of concerts, a documentary screening and book launch, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions, and more.

When: June 1 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The seventh annual ParkerArtSalon includes What Moves You, a preview exhibition showcasing over 50 artists at the Pendulum Gallery until June 16. A reception will be held on Thursday, June 8.

Two days later, on Saturday, June 10, art lovers can meet the participating Parker Street Studios artists during studio tours hosted by Curated Tastes and a hall exhibition at 1000 Parker Street.

When: June 8, 2023 (What Moves You Exhibition Reception), June 10, 2023 (Parker Studio Tours + Hall Exhibition)

Time: 6 to 8 pm (Thursday), 12 to 5 pm (Saturday)

Where: Pendulum Gallery – 885 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Thursday); Park Studios – 1000 Parker Street, Vancouver (Saturday)

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, and you can explore them for free on the first Friday of every month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures is an exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History filled with unique cultural artifacts. The Museum of Surrey exhibit spotlights the similar and different ways that people around the globe depict mythic creatures.

When: Now until September 16, 2023 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre presents Raised In Chinatown, an exhibition that explores Chinese Canadian youth culture in Saltwater City, from the 1910s to 1960s. Presented in partnership with Langara College Design Formation.

When: Fridays to Mondays until June 12, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10-$12.50. Free for members and children five years old and younger. Reserve tickets online

What: The Fleurs de Villes show will return to Vancouver from June 9 to 18 and blossom at VanDusen Botanical Garden for the first time.

With summer travel back in full swing, the flower show, titled “Voyage,” is dedicated to celebrating iconic global destinations and different festivals, fashion, and famous people.

When: June 9 to 18, 2023

Time: 9 am to 7 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden

Cost: $29.12 for visitors aged 13 and above, $11.20 for children, purchase online