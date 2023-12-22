"Persian Powerhouse" Canadian musician continues family tradition

Tissa Rahim, better known to fans as the “Persian Powerhouse,” has known for a very long time that music would be a big part of her life.

“I come from a very musical family,” Rahim told Daily Hive in an interview. “My mum and grandpa are both traditional Persian singers, so it was always a big part of my life and upbringing.

“I was in different musical projects throughout my life, and about four years ago, I decided to actively pursue my solo artist career.”

The Vancouver-based R&B and soul artist has found great success with her Middle Eastern-inspired music. She shares her journey on Portside Live, a new online concert and interview series in partnership with Daily Hive.

Portside Live profiles popular and emerging artists while allowing viewers to get to know the band beyond the stage.

“I heard about this opportunity through my friend William John who works with Keivan Hirji at Portside Live,” Rahim explained. “Fans will hear a blend of contemporary Iranian tunes and my original music.”

Rahim describes her music as a combination of soul music with contemporary Iranian influences and draws from a variety of inspirations.

“I am inspired by personal relationships, world events, and by writing with other musicians and artists. In my sets, I love to perform my arrangements of contemporary Iranian songs and have also begun writing in Farsi.

“In the future, I hope to incorporate more Iranian instruments also.”

The winner of the Best RnB/Soul Recording of the Year award at the 2023 YYC Music Awards splits her time between Vancouver and Calgary when she is not on the road.

“In Vancouver, I work with Alvin Brendan and Adrian Sowa on guitar, Brayson Wong on bass, Benjamin Millman and Jancis Bau on keys, Brennan Buglioni on drums and Sadé Awele on background vocals,” shared Rahim. “Since my time in Calgary, I have been working with Jo Papasin on bass and Andrès Mira on drums, and play guitar myself.

Connecting with fellow artists and her fans is very important to Rahim, which is why she is grateful that her work has brought her around the globe.

“I love the connections I can make with people all around the world through my music and how much people can relate to my songs,” she said.

“This past year I got to join my friend Sadé Awele on backup vocals in Tallinn, Estonia, for Tallinn Music Week, and I got to perform my music in London on MBC Persia’s show Chandshanbe Ba Sina, which has a big following worldwide.”

With a 40-city North American tour and shows at storied venues like Gramercy Theatre in New York and the House of Blues in New Orleans already under her belt, Rahim is excited for what is to come for her music career.

“There is a high level of self-motivation involved, and as an artist, I find I can’t wait for inspiration to strike before acting,” Rahim said. “Rather I have to practice discipline and have organizational skills to create opportunities including songwriting and performing.

“I do have a very special song coming out January 5, 2024, alongside a video shot by Vancouver-based Sina Moazeni, so stay tuned for that.”