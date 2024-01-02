10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in January

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Rock your way through January with our picks for 10 great concerts to check out around Metro Vancouver.

A candlelight Taylor Swift concert, The Trews, and more are taking to stages all over the city for music lovers to enjoy. So don’t miss out!

What: Calling all Swifties! A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver in January and February, and it’s sure to make all your “Wildest Dreams” come true.

The highly anticipated shows will be put on by Fever, with the live, multi-sensory musical experience on January 24 and February 9.

With a dozen of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits being performed by the Listeso String Quartet, you’re sure to hear your favourites at Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.

When: January 24 and February 9, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The 24th International Guitar Night tour features acoustic rock interpreter Luca Stricagnoli from Italy, nylon sting master Thu Le from Vietnam, acclaimed composter and performer Marco Pereira from Brazil, and popular blues slide guitarist and singer Minni Marks from Australia. Enjoy an evening of exquisite performance at the Massey Theatre.

When: January 25, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Tickets: $45-$50, purchase online

What: Indigenous singers Melody Courage, Rebecca Cuddy and Michelle Lafferty bring traditional stories and operatic hits to life at the Orpheum. The IndigiDivas event is conducted by Janna Sailor and is presented in collaboration with the Allegra Chamber Orchestra.

Partial proceeds from the live concert will help support Indigenous-led social programs in Vancouver.

When: January 21, 2024

Time: 2 pm

Where: The Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices on a sliding scale; purchase online. Free for First Nations and Indigenous patrons.

What: Fan-favourite indie rockers Yukon Blonde bring the Shuggie Tour 2024 to Hollywood Theatre in support of their sixth full-length album released this past fall. Don’t miss your chance to see the Juno-nominated group on January 25.

When: January 25, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $29.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Hop in your Aston Martin DBS and head down to the Orpheum Theatre for Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s Casino Royale in concert. Enjoy Daniel Cragi’s first outing as James Bond on the big screen, along with a full symphony orchestra bringing composer David Arnold’s musical score to life.

When: January 12 and 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: An annual celebration of the music, art, theatre, fashion, and philosophy of David Bowie featuring performances by The Vanrays, Cass King and the Cassettes, Tequila Bats, and more. The event is also a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: Vancouver rockers Hotel Mira, formerly known as JPNSGRLS, finds inspiration from many different places, including film, literature, theatre, stand-up, and of course, music. The group comprises Charlie Kerr, Mike Noble, Clark Grieve and Cole George and performs at the Commodore on January 19.

When: January 19, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: Pacific Bluegrass and Old Time Music Society present The Canote Twins from Seattle in concert at ANZA Club. The identical twins have been playing Americana classics and fiddle faves together for over 70 years.

A free screening of The Canote Twins documentary about their lives and careers is taking place at Cinematheque Vancouver on January 28 at 1 pm.

When: January 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: ANZA Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20-$30, purchase online

What: Nova Scotia rockers The Trews bring the House of Ill Fame 20th Anniversary tour to the Commodore. The six-time Juno nominees broke through in 2003 with the album featuring hits such as “Not Ready To Go” and “Tired of Waiting.”

When: January 26, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $39.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Columbia alternative country singer Lydia Loveless is on tour to support her latest album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again, and local fans can see her live at The Wise Hall on January 28. The concert will also feature the opening act, Jason Hawk Harris.

When: January 28, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: The WISE Hall – 1882 Adanac Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees; purchase online