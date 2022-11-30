Curtain Call: 10 Vancouver arts shows to check out in December

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy Vancouver’s arts and culture scene with our list of 10 great arts shows happening in December!

This month features The Nutcracker, Anne of Green Gables The Musical, and more unique shows on stages all around the city.

What: Goh Ballet, an internationally renowned and locally owned organization, is celebrating its 12th anniversary of The Nutcracker from December 15 to 18.

There are five performances to catch this holiday season, each featuring live music by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and a diverse cast of over 200 dancers aged 6 to 73.

When: December 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase at GohNutcracker.com

What: Me Love BINGO! is an immersive show that is described as a “reality-blurring experience of community and camp.” Go on an unexpected journey filled with guest performances and nuanced storytelling with drag-clad host, Kyle Loven, and his pals Leslie Dos Remedios, Jenna Klein, and Joey Lespérance.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25 purchase online

What: A “Great Big Little Broadway Show” for audiences of three years and up. This musical by the award-winning duo of Stiles and Drewe features three little superstar Piglets, their devoted single-parent Mom, and a misunderstood Big Bad Wolf. Presented by Carousel Theatre for Young People.

When: November 30 to December 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18-$35, purchase online

What: The Improv centre presents Happy (Hectic) Holidays, a festive family-friendly show celebrating the magic and mayhem of having loved ones over for the holidays.

The new show will explore what really makes the season special, and the audience’s suggestions will play a big part in making the live comedy a hilarious hit.

When: Thursday to Saturday until December 23, plus a matinee on December 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online

What: Presentation House Theatre presents a fresh adaptation of the Maurice Sendak literary classic, Where the Wild Things Are. The audience will help transform Max’s bedroom into the different landscapes of his adventures as they journey to the land of the Wild Things. Directed by PHT’s artistic director, Kim Selody, Where the Wild Things Are features new cast member Victor Mariano in the role of Max along with veteran Where the Wild Things Are performer Linda Carson.

When: Fridays to Sundays from December 2 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Presentation House Theatre – 333 Chesterfield Avenue, North Vancouver

Cost: $17-$24, purchase online

What: This musical adaptation of L.M. Montgomery’s classic takes the stage at Gateway Theatre this holiday season. When Anne Shirley arrives in Avonlea, PEI, she quickly wins the hearts of her new community with her strong personality, amazing imagination, and will to find her own place in the world.

When: Various dates from December 15 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: starting from $35, purchase online

What: East Van Panto’s The Little Mermaid invites guests to dive under the sea for its 10th anniversary. Follow along as Ariel falls in love with a teenage per-person, makes a questionable deal with a devilish octopus, and helps to save the ocean from a mysterious purple slime. Written by Sonja Bennett with music by Veda Hille and direction by Meg Roe.

When: Now until to January 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 16th annual Vancouver Story Slam Storytelling Championship is the grand finale of the 2022 Vancouver Story Slam season. Ten storytellers bring their best stories to the stage. The winner, selected by an anonymous audience ballot, will receive prizes and the title of the year’s Vancouver Story Slam Champion.

When: December 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Purchase online

What: The Firehall Arts Centre presents a special edition of A Christmas Carol, with all 40 characters in this one-man version of the Charles Dickens classic performed by Stratford/Shaw stalwart Sanjay Talwar. Produced by Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre.

When: Tuesday to Sunday from December 14 to 24, 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online.

What: Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story by 2b Theatre Company is a concert and drama hybrid that tells the true story of Chaim and Chaya, Jewish refugees from the pogroms of Romania. The wild, witty, and inventive story shows the audience how they meet in 1908 while awaiting medical inspection in Halifax’s Pier 21 immigration centre, and continues forward to their lives together in Montreal and backward to the horrors of the Continent.

Presented as part of SFU Woodward’s Cultural Programs 10th Anniversary celebrations.

When: December 1 to 11, 2022 (No shows Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts – 149 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45, purchase Online