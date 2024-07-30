10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in August

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Arts lovers have lots to look forward to in August!

From Vancouver Mural Fest to Theatre Under The Stars and more, here are 10 great arts events to check out around the city this month!

What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2024 takes place from August 7 to 11 with several new murals being created and unveiled across Metro Vancouver.

VMF will also host mural tours, artist talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party, and more for all ages to enjoy.

When: August 7 to 11, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: A longtime Vancouver theatre tradition returns to Stanley Park this summer with a pair of legendary Broadway musicals.

Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) has announced that its 2024 season and 84th year at the Malkin Bowl will feature Cats and School of Rock. The shows will run on alternate evenings until August 24.

When: Now until August 24, 2024 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 10th annual multidisciplinary Vines Art Festival features visual and performing artists showcasing their talents at parks throughout Vancouver. The festival prioritizes the lived experiences of QTBIPOC and disabled artists, with attendees able to enjoy free live music, dance, storytelling and more.

When: August 7 to 17, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The 48th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 3 and 4 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).

Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.

When: August 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Pride season is in full swing, and Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) has a huge lineup of programming prepared for its Canada Pride 2024.

The Granville Island Lounge will serve up an exciting mix of low-key and high-energy events for everyone to enjoy from August 1 to 4. The Queer Haven opens with Comedy Here Often’s showcase of Vancouver’s funniest queer comics.

Come back the next day for the Patio Party with Fruit Forward, featuring a curated selection of natural wines, and Hotlatch’s Pride Party, with DJs and performers celebrating Indiqueer joy. The Granville Island Lounge will also include Sweet Soul Saturday, Gateo Pride featuring Bronx-based Dominicana DJ Ultraviolet from House of Yes NYC, Gaymer Pride, and the “Last Dance” Closing Party.

When: August 1 to 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Lounge – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online