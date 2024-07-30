10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in August

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arts lovers have lots to look forward to in August!
From Vancouver Mural Fest to Theatre Under The Stars and more, here are 10 great arts events to check out around the city this month!
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.
Vancouver Mural Festival
What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2024 takes place from August 7 to 11 with several new murals being created and unveiled across Metro Vancouver.
VMF will also host mural tours, artist talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party, and more for all ages to enjoy.
When: August 7 to 11, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events
Theatre Under the Stars: Cats and School of Rock
What: A longtime Vancouver theatre tradition returns to Stanley Park this summer with a pair of legendary Broadway musicals.
Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) has announced that its 2024 season and 84th year at the Malkin Bowl will feature Cats and School of Rock. The shows will run on alternate evenings until August 24.
When: Now until August 24, 2024 (Performances alternate evenings)
Time: 8 pm
Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vines Art Festival
What: The 10th annual multidisciplinary Vines Art Festival features visual and performing artists showcasing their talents at parks throughout Vancouver. The festival prioritizes the lived experiences of QTBIPOC and disabled artists, with attendees able to enjoy free live music, dance, storytelling and more.
When: August 7 to 17, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free
Powell Street Festival
What: The 48th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 3 and 4 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).
Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.
When: August 3 and 4, 2024
Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver
Admission: Free
Canada Pride – Granville Island Lounge
What: Pride season is in full swing, and Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) has a huge lineup of programming prepared for its Canada Pride 2024.
The Granville Island Lounge will serve up an exciting mix of low-key and high-energy events for everyone to enjoy from August 1 to 4. The Queer Haven opens with Comedy Here Often’s showcase of Vancouver’s funniest queer comics.
Come back the next day for the Patio Party with Fruit Forward, featuring a curated selection of natural wines, and Hotlatch’s Pride Party, with DJs and performers celebrating Indiqueer joy. The Granville Island Lounge will also include Sweet Soul Saturday, Gateo Pride featuring Bronx-based Dominicana DJ Ultraviolet from House of Yes NYC, Gaymer Pride, and the “Last Dance” Closing Party.
When: August 1 to 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Granville Island Lounge – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts
What: The ninth anniversary of the Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts is presented by the South Asian Arts Society and features theatrical and dance performances, a panel discussion, workshops, and more.
When: Various dates from August 10 to 18, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various, see the full list of events online
Happyland Festival
What: The third annual Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, Happyland features an epic lineup of performers, including Tinashe, Adore Delano, Raja Gemini, Vincint, and more.
When: August 4, 2024
Time: Gates 5 pm
Where: PNE Centre Grounds and Playland, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Music on Main’s Summer Pop-Up Concerts
What: Summertime was made for relaxing in the park with pals and listening to great music. Now you can enjoy a live soundtrack thanks to a series of outdoor concerts happening this month.
Music on Main presents Summer Pop-Up Concerts at Mount Pleasant Park from August 19 to 21. The evening concerts range from classical string quartets to music from around the world, and all performances are free.
When: August 19 to 21, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Mount Pleasant Park — West 16th Avenue at Ontario Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Bard on the Beach
What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows.
Bard on the Beach’s 35th season includes Twelfth Knight, Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors, and Measure for Measure.
When: Now until September 21, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Ring of Fire
What: The Arts Club presents the life and music of the icon Johnny Cash in Ring of Fire. The theatrical concert takes the audience through Cash’s unique life story and features many of his best-known songs, including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” and “Folsom Prison Blues.”
When: Now until August 11, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets from $39; purchase online