It’s not officially summer in Vancouver until Uncle Abe’s pooch-friendly patio opens up for the season.

Not only is the best place to hang with your dog officially open, but Uncle Abe’s beloved pup menu is also getting an upgrade this year. New to the menu is the “Hair of the Dog” deluxe snack pack featuring a pepperoni stick, carrots, cucumber, dog treats, watermelon, blueberries, and whipped cream.

It will be joining the menu alongside the Barkberry and Pupcolada “dogtails” and Chowcuterie Board treats. If you were looking for a place to spoil your dog, this is it.

Plus, with the newly opened Monarch Burger just next door, there are plenty of delicious treats for both people and pups.

To celebrate the opening of the patio, there will be a special dog party on Saturday, June 15, from 11 am to 4 pm with free dog snacks, drink features, and samplings from the event sponsors Malibu and Twin Sails Brewing.

“Our dog patio party is one of the highlights of our year,” said David Duprey of the Narrow

Group. “We can’t wait to see our four-legged pals and kick off another great summer of long

days stretched out enjoying the warm weather.”

Uncle Abe’s

Address: 3032 Main Street, Vancouver

