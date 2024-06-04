Taco Week and Margarita Madness return to Vancouver
Looking for an excuse to eat as many tacos as humanely possible? Well, Margarita Madness and Taco Week Vancouver have got you covered.
Sponsored by Skip The Dishes and El Tequileño, this event is running from May 31 to June 9 and “promises a unique fusion of community support and culinary delight.”
Participating restaurants will serve a special taco or margarita creation, and $1 from every purchase will be donated to CityReach Care Society and Greater Vancouver Food Bank.
View this post on Instagram
“With this event being food-centric, we choose to support charities that align with food. There is also a huge food scarcity right now, making food banks such an essential part of our local community,” said Kevin Manswell, co-founder of Taco Week.
Additionally, customers will be able to vote for which restaurant is the “Best of Vancouver.”
Over 15 different restaurants are participating, including Mi Casa Mexicana, Carnitas El Rolys, Los Cuervos Taqueria & Cantin, Gringo, and many others. Think of unique taco creations like Doritos dusted chicken, camaron tempura, and butter paneer chickpea.
- You might also like:
- Damso just opened a new Korean seafood concept in Vancouver
- A first look at Metro Vancouver's new 5,000 sq ft ocean-inspired restaurant
- Vancouver's new lush garden rooftop restaurant and bar opens tomorrow
“The event is a great way for restaurants and lounges to showcase their very best in the culinary creations and tasty libations,” said Bryan Salvador, co-founder of Taco Week.
Which taco spot will you be hitting up first? Let us know in the comments.
Margarita Madness and Taco Week Vancouver
When: May 31 to June 9
Where: Participating restaurants
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok