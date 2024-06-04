FoodFood Events

Looking for an excuse to eat as many tacos as humanely possible? Well, Margarita Madness and Taco Week Vancouver have got you covered.

Sponsored by Skip The Dishes and El Tequileño, this event is running from May 31 to June 9 and “promises a unique fusion of community support and culinary delight.”

Participating restaurants will serve a special taco or margarita creation, and $1 from every purchase will be donated to CityReach Care Society and Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

“With this event being food-centric, we choose to support charities that align with food. There is also a huge food scarcity right now, making food banks such an essential part of our local community,” said Kevin Manswell, co-founder of Taco Week.

Additionally, customers will be able to vote for which restaurant is the “Best of Vancouver.”

Over 15 different restaurants are participating, including Mi Casa Mexicana, Carnitas El Rolys, Los Cuervos Taqueria & Cantin, Gringo, and many others. Think of unique taco creations like Doritos dusted chicken, camaron tempura, and butter paneer chickpea.

“The event is a great way for restaurants and lounges to showcase their very best in the culinary creations and tasty libations,” said Bryan Salvador, co-founder of Taco Week.

Which taco spot will you be hitting up first? Let us know in the comments.

Margarita Madness and Taco Week Vancouver

When: May 31 to June 9
Where: Participating restaurants

