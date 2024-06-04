Looking for an excuse to eat as many tacos as humanely possible? Well, Margarita Madness and Taco Week Vancouver have got you covered.

Sponsored by Skip The Dishes and El Tequileño, this event is running from May 31 to June 9 and “promises a unique fusion of community support and culinary delight.” Participating restaurants will serve a special taco or margarita creation, and $1 from every purchase will be donated to CityReach Care Society and Greater Vancouver Food Bank. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taco Week & Margarita Madness | Food Crawl | YVR (@tacoweekyvr)

“With this event being food-centric, we choose to support charities that align with food. There is also a huge food scarcity right now, making food banks such an essential part of our local community,” said Kevin Manswell, co-founder of Taco Week.

Additionally, customers will be able to vote for which restaurant is the “Best of Vancouver.”