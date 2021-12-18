Tyler Myers the sixth Canucks player to be added to COVID list

Tyler Myers is the latest Vancouver Canucks player put on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

He is the sixth player added, following positive tests from Tyler Motte, Luke Schenn, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman, and Brad Hunt. Assistant coach Jason King also tested positive this week.

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) December 18, 2021

The Canucks cancelled practice Friday, and will not be holding a morning skate today in advance of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver is scheduled to host the Maple Leafs today and the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. Both games will be the last to be played at full capacity before BC’s new health order restricts arena capacity to 50% starting on Monday.

Multiple games across the NHL have been postponed in recent days, with the Calgary Flames shut down until at least after the Christmas break. The Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche have also been shut down.

The Montreal Canadiens played Thursday with zero fans in attendance, and their game today against the Boston Bruins is postponed.

The Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be playing games at 50% capacity, with food and drink sales banned in order to increase mask-wearing by fans.