Tyler Motte becomes the fifth Canucks player added to COVID list

Tyler Motte is the latest Vancouver Canucks player added to COVID-19 protocol.

The 26-year-old is the fifth Canucks player out due to the virus, following positive tests returned by Luke Schenn, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman, and Brad Hunt. Assistant coach Jason King also tested positive this week.

On Thursday, head coach Bruce Boudreau provided hope that Poolman and King may have had false positive tests, as Poolman tested negative twice, while King tested negative once. A Canucks spokesperson confirmed in an email to Daily Hive that Poolman and King are still in COVID protocol due to positive tests.

Boudreau said Thursday that each person that tested positive had only “mild symptoms,” as everyone in the Canucks organization is fully vaccinated.

Motte is the first current Canucks player to test positive that went through last year’s P.1 (Gamma) variant outbreak.

Tyler Motte has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Tucker Poolman, Luke Schenn, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, and Assistant Coach Jason King all remain in COVID-19 protocol. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) December 17, 2021

The Canucks cancelled practice this afternoon. They’re scheduled to play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena tomorrow, and the Arizona Coyotes at home on Sunday. Both of those games will be the last to be played at full capacity before BC’s new health order restricts arena capacity to 50% starting on Monday.

The Leafs also cancelled their practice in Vancouver today, after they had two players, John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot, enter COVID protocol.

The Canucks-Leafs game is still scheduled to be played, but further positive tests could change that. Multiple games across the NHL have been postponed in recent days, with the Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, and Colorado Avalanche being shut down until at least after the Christmas break.

The Montreal Canadiens played a game yesterday with zero fans in attendance, while their game tomorrow against the Boston Bruins is postponed. The Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be playing games at 50% capacity, with food and drink sales banned in order to increase mask-wearing by fans.