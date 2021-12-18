SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks $1 million 50/50 super jackpot closes tonight

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
Dec 18 2021, 5:22 pm
Canucks $1 million 50/50 super jackpot closes tonight
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

It’d make one heck of an early Christmas present, to say the least. 

The Vancouver Canucks $1 million 50/50 super jackpot closes Saturday, with an estimated prize of over $1 million and a guaranteed minimum take-home of $500,000. 

Tickets are available online and will be sold up to the second intermission of tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

Funds raised from this 50/50 super jackpot will go to the Canucks for Kids Fund in support of charities across BC, including the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 program has raised more than $7.8 million, including more than $917,000 for flood relief efforts in British Columbia, this season. 

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase.

