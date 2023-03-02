It’s been a long three years since Two Rivers Specialty Meats invited patrons back into its North Vancouver eatery, but the celebrated brand just announced a relaunch is finally happening this week.

This is fantastic news for folks who are fans of the provider of ethically raised Canadian products such as sausages, dry-aged beef, and a premium line of charcuterie.

Two Rivers has continued to supply restaurants, retailers, and chefs with top-notch selections throughout this time period, and soon, the general public can once again pop into the purveyor’s 180 Donaghy Avenue North Vancouver location to dine.

The casual restaurant is known for its drool-worthy dry-age cheeseburger, foot-long hot dogs, and more.

Two Rivers tells Dished it will be launching a new happy hour with great food and drink deals. The menu for that should be posted soon, we’re told.

You can check out the reopening on March 3.

The eatery will be open from 11 am to 6 pm, with happy hour from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

Two Rivers first opened the eatery in 2017. The brand has since launched a retail location in West Vancouver as well.

Address: 180 Donaghy Ave, North Vancouver

