Sometimes, if you look hard enough, there are little pockets of unexpected magic and wonder – the kind that make you feel like a kid again.

One such place is the Crazy Cookie House, a very special kind of farm stand located a short drive from downtown Victoria in the Metchosin area.

The small, crooked little house looks straight out of a fairytale with its wonky shingled roof, askew walls, and glowing strands of twinkly lights.

But what makes this house particularly special is that, instead of rows of farm-fresh veggies on its shelves, visitors will find an array of homemade cookies.

“You’ll not find a farm stand quite like this one anywhere else,” the website for Crazy Cookie House says.

“You’ll reach the house by meandering down a pathway through the crazy cookie garden. Bigfoot steps will guide you and you can see lots of gnome activity along the way,” the description continues.

A sweet experience for kids and adults alike, the pathway to the house even features a “rock pool, a fairy garden and even the antique oven we used to use once upon a time to bake the crazy cookies.”

The Crazy Cookie House operates similarly to a farm stand, meaning that guests can purchase cookies on the honour system – there isn’t anyone attending to the house on a regular schedule.

The cookies are all a variation of the classic chocolate chip, but with a “crazy” spin, with add-ins like chocolate bars, mini cookies, or other seasonal treats.

Each one is $2 (or $10 for prepared “fun packs”) and can be paid for by leaving cash inside the tin provided in the house. Guests can also pay via e-transfer if they’d like, with directions on how to do this provided on the website.

Located at 4105 Metchosin Road, right beside Witty’s Lagoon, the cookie house is a definite draw for folks looking for something a little extra magical in the Metchosin area – the owners also encourage the house’s visitors to take advantage of the many nature hikes in the area, too.

As the Crazy Cookie House’s popularity grows, it continues to sell out of cookies early, so plan ahead and get there early if you’re in the area.

Crazy Cookie House

Address: 4105 Metchosin Road, Victoria

Instagram