Last Metro Vancouver drive-in theatre closes for good this month

The Twilight Drive-In is officially closing this month, marking the end of an era for the popular movie-going experience.

Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in theatre announced earlier this year that 2024 would be its final season.

According to a Twilight social media post, the property owner wanted a massive increase in rent that the Drive-In could not afford.

“Over our offseason, we made a last-ditch effort to save the drive-in and see if our landlord would give us a lease extension. However, they were still wanting a 2.4x rent increase,” the Twilight Drive-In said online.

“That, coupled with the exponential increase in property taxes over the last five years, has made operating the drive-in no longer viable. As such, 2024 will definitely be the last year for the drive-in.”

A previous Twilight social media post explained that property taxes increased by 260% over the past few years, with a 72% jump in 2023.

Twilight Drive-In also confirmed on Facebook that September will be its final month of operation. The last day of screenings has yet to be announced, but films coming to the theatre this month include Alien: Romulus, Deadpool & Wolverine, Trap, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

If you’ve never been to the drive-in before, here’s how it works:

The movie audio is broadcast on FM radio

You can watch from the front or back of your vehicle (as long as your hatch doesn’t obstruct the view) or in lawn chairs in front of your car to watch the show

There’s a concession stand for snacks

For a full lineup of upcoming films, visit Twilight Drive-In online.

Where: 3350 260th Street, Fraser Highway, Langley

When: Check the website for up-to-date schedule

Cost: Various prices depending on number of people in the car. Walk-ins are also welcome