"Heartbreaking": Metro Vancouver's last drive-in theatre announces closure

After nearly 20 years in operation, the lights are set to turn off for good at Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in theatre and local movie lovers are crying into their popcorn.

Twilight Drive-In has announced on Facebook that it will close its doors at the end of the 2024 season.

According to the social media post, the property owner decided to not renew the movie theatre’s lease due to massive, continued increases in property taxes.

“It is with heavy heart that we announce today that next season will be the last for the drive-in,” said Twilight Drive-In. “Due to a 260% increase in property taxes over the last three years, and with 72% this year alone, our landlord has informed us that they will not be renewing our lease.

“We wanted to give all our fantastic drive-in fans lots of notice so that everyone would be able to enjoy the drive-in experience (and drive-in food!) as much as possible over the next two summers.”

Hundreds of heartbroken fans and supporters of Twilight Drive-In shared their disbelief at the sudden announcement online. Some decried the massive increases in property taxes, while another suggested moving the theatre to Mission Raceway.

“We hope that you will spread the word about the only drive-in movie theatre, so that those who have never experienced a drive-in, may do so before the opportunity is gone forever,” Twilight Drive-In added in their post. “It is definitely something everyone should experience at least once in their life!”

“We want to thank everyone for the tremendous support over the past 18 years, and we hope that we will see you at the drive-in to make some more terrific memories before we drive off into the sunset.”

If you’ve never been to the drive-in before, here’s how it works:

The movie audio is broadcast on FM radio

You can watch from the front or back of your vehicle (as long as your hatch doesn’t obstruct the view) or in lawn chairs in front of your car to watch the show

And there’s a concession stand for snacks

For a full lineup of upcoming films, visit Twilight Drive-In online.

Where: 3350 260th Street, Fraser Highway, Langley

When: Check the website for up-to-date schedule

Cost: Various prices depending on number of people in the car. Walk-ins are also welcome.

With files from Sarah Anderson