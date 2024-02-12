Last Metro Vancouver drive-in theatre throws in towel after landlord fight

Twilight Drive-In is officially closing after the 2024 season after its “last-ditch effort” to keep the lights on failed.

Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in theatre announced on Facebook that it is reopening for its final season on Friday, February 16.

According to the social media post, the property owner wanted a massive increase in rent that the Twilight Drive-In could not afford.

“Over our offseason, we made a last-ditch effort to save the drive-in and see if our landlord would give us a lease extension. However, they were still wanting a 2.4x rent increase,” said Twilight Drive-In online.

“That, coupled with the exponential increase in property taxes over the last five years, has made operating the drive-in no longer viable. As such, 2024 will definitely be the last year for the drive-in.”

A previous Twilight social media post explained that property taxes increased by 260% over the past few years, with a 72% jump in 2023.

“We hope to see everyone for our opening weekend and throughout the final season,” Twilight added.

Hundreds of heartbroken fans and supporters of Twilight Drive-In shared their disappointment and anger at the announcement online. Some commented on the unfairness of the huge property tax increase, while others suggested the Township of Langley step in to save the theatre.

“We need to rally together and find anybody that’s in council or in with the (Township) that can help make things happen because this is one of those things that kids should be able to enjoy for years to come,” said Luke Palma. “We need a drive-in. It’s such a great connection to the history of entertainment.”

“Langley is being destroyed,” added Crystal Ay. “There is nothing fun to do. At least at the drive-in we still have affordable fun.

“Going to a regular movie costs a family of four an arm and a leg. The drive-in gives families a chance to take kids to something fun and affordable. It’s sad that my future kids will never experience a drive-in.”

If you’ve never been to the drive-in before, here’s how it works:

The movie audio is broadcast on FM radio

You can watch from the front or back of your vehicle (as long as your hatch doesn’t obstruct the view) or in lawn chairs in front of your car to watch the show

And there’s a concession stand for snacks

For a full lineup of upcoming films, visit Twilight Drive-In online.

Where: 3350 260th Street, Fraser Highway, Langley

When: Check the website for up-to-date schedule

Cost: Various prices depending on number of people in the car. Walk-ins are also welcome.