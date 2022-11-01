The T&T Supermarket is a super popular grocery store chain specializing in primarily Asian foods and products.

Making one outpost even more unique is this tasty new corner for sweets, located at the West Edmonton Mall Phase III outpost at 2577 – 8882 170th Street NW.

This new dessert bar concept inside opened on October 22 and it’s the first of its kind in Canada. The plan is to roll out this innovative idea to all T&T Supermarkets across the country in 2023.

It’s a wonderful addition to the shopping experience, serving trendy treats from Taiwan like bubble tea, ice cream, and shaved snow ice in three different flavours: milk tea, matcha, and mango.

These will be served in a cup or a bowl, with more than 20 different options for toppings, including taro and golden potato mochi, mango juicy boba, pearl, taro pearl, and sweet potato ball, to name just a handful.

We recommend grabbing a Brown Sugar Pearls Milk Tea Shaved Ice at this newly unveiled dessert bar before heading down the aisles.

Shoppers here are always able to find authentic Chinese food and many of the most popular Asian snacks and beauty products that can be incredibly hard to find elsewhere. This new dessert bar is just another way T&T continues to create a name for itself as one of the best spots to shop.

This chain has been making some exciting moves lately, with upcoming openings in Coquitlam and Calgary, as well as its first Quebec location.

T&T Supermarket is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada and West Edmonton Mall is the largest shopping centre, so this is a pretty sweet place to stop by already.