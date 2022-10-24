Looking for the best Indian restaurants in Edmonton?

From tandoori to tikki, there are plenty of spots serving up traditional and authentic Indian grub right here in YEG.

A craving for curry is stronger than most, and we’ve got you covered when you’re in the mood for it.

Here are some of the best Indian restaurants in Edmonton.

Available for lunch and dinner, Khazana has become well known for its delicious dine-in-only meal combos, a specialty fusion line with Eastern flavours, and several Indian-inspired pizzas.

The menu here is massive, with appetizers like chilli chicken, as well as many soups, salads, and desserts.

Dishes like the tandoori murgh, which is chicken marinated in yogurt and over 20 spices, are cooked inside a traditional clay oven. The Goan fish curry, made with mustard seeds and curry leaves, is prepared in a clay pot.

Address: 184 Mistatim Road NW, Edmonton

Delicious food, handcrafted cocktails, and the city’s first-ever Cha House make this one of the best Indian restaurants in Edmonton.

The food at Monsoon features classic favourites you may know, made with fresh ingredients and a creative flair. There are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and vegetarian options available in many of the dishes here, most of which are best enjoyed when shared with others.

Address: 4485 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

The Y-Not Indian Bar & Bistro is a concept that focuses on Indo-Chinese and Nepalese cuisine.

There are noodles, wraps, and rice dishes at Y-Not Indian Bar & Bistro, but there’s also a tandoori grill, poutine, and even pizza.

Address: 3311 34th Street, Edmonton

For lunch and dinner, Remedy Cafe takes most of its inspiration from India, making a number of different wraps and plates.

Butter chicken, tandoori chicken, and coconut chicken are all great ways to go, served with chickpeas and rice.

This is a cafe after all, and that means plenty of hot and cold drinks to try. If you want to get adventurous, go for any of the twists on the classic London Fog, like the Ocean Fog, a Butterfly Pea tea latte made with lavender. Matcha, chai, hot ciders, Italian sodas, milkshakes, and more are also available.

Address: HUB Mall – University of Alberta — 112th Street NW, Edmonton

This concept takes inspiration from Indian cuisine, but also Fijian.

It’s a small spot, but that gives it an intimate feel, specializing in curries from Fiji, like goat surva, and delicious seafood dishes.

Address: 8208 107th Street NW, Edmonton

