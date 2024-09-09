We checked out In-N-Out's one-day-only Metro Vancouver pop-up

In-N-Out visited Metro Vancouver for one day only at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, and we went to see what all the hype was about.

Ahead of the event, Dished talked to the Langley Good Times team to get the scoop on all the details, and they recommended customers line up at 8 am to guarantee a burger.

The system works by allowing people to buy tickets, which guarantees them a Double Double, drink, and bag of chips to redeem at any time during the event. There was a limit of two tickets per person.

So, we showed up right at 8 am to check out the line, and to no one’s surprise, there were at least 100 people already lined up. Nothing like the lines we saw at the Hello Kitty Cafe grand opening, that’s for sure.

However, the line moved rather quickly, and after securing our tickets, we went to check out the rest of the event.

The Langley Good Times Cruise-In brings over 1000 specialty vehicles to the streets of Aldergrove. All proceeds from the event are donated to local charities in the area, with 2023 raising over $100,000.

Once we had our fill of the cars, we went back to the In-N-Out truck to redeem our tickets. After around 30 minutes of waiting, we finally got to the front of the line. We were also thankful to see that they were still selling tickets for burgers and that the ticket line had almost entirely disappeared.

Speaking of the burger, it was delicious. With crunchy lettuce, well-seasoned meat, and American cheese, we understand the hype behind these burgers. Plus, car shows and burgers go perfectly together, so we definitely plan on coming back next year. Unfortunately, the In-N-Out truck was not serving up its famous Animal Style burgers.

Did you visit the In-N-Out truck this year? Or will you check this out next time the In-N-Out truck comes to town? Let us know in the comments.

