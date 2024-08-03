TransLink unveils its colourful 2024 Pride bus

It’s that time of year again when a particularly colourful TransLink bus rolls down the street of Vancouver.

TransLink has unveiled its Pride bus for 2024, just in time for the weekend’s Vancouver Pride festivities, climaxing with the Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday, August 4.

The special bus, featuring rainbow-coloured livery with giant “Ride with Pride” text, will be seen on the Vancouver Pride Parade route as a part of the public transit authority’s marching delegation.

“We’re proud to participate once again in Vancouver’s Pride Parade and support the community,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “We encourage everyone to ride with pride and take transit to and from the Pride Parade this Sunday.”

The bus will be seen on the streets of Metro Vancouver through the end of summer as part of its regular operations on bus routes.

This continues an annual TransLink tradition that has coincided with the Vancouver Pride festivities since 2019.

The Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday, August 3, 2024, kicks off at noon from the intersection of Davie Street and Pacific Street before winding down eastwards along Beach Avenue, Pacific Street, and Pacific Boulevard to terminate at Concord Pacific Place in Northeast False Creek (near Science World), where the Pride Festival is located. The parade is scheduled to end at 4 pm at its easternmost route. This altered route for the parade was first introduced in 2023.

