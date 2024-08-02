Concord Pacific brings Pride festivities to Davie Village this weekend

Vancouver Pride Week has been lively all week, but the real excitement starts to build over the weekend.

The weekend festivities will begin with a splash at Concord Pacific’s Davie Village Pop-Up event on Saturday, August 3, 2024, in partnership with the West End Business Improvement Association. The festivities on Davie Street kick off at 2 pm and run late until 10 pm.

The celebrations will showcase live music from acts like Parlour Panther and Leo D. E Johnson, along with DJs, drag performances, intergenerational breakdancing, and Double Dutch. This rich mix of entertainment will foster a vibrant, lively, and inclusive atmosphere for all.

Jervis Stage (Between Davie & See-em-ia Lane) featuring: Show Your Colours Mini Ball with Van Vogue Jam Now or Never Crew Breakdance VanCity Double Dutch with DJ Ice B Drag Battle hosted by Destinee Chai

Shoppers Drug Mart Stage featuring: Parlour Panther Made in Asia Drag Show featuring Jolene Sloan Leo D.E Johnson Bollywood Drag Show HANK PINE featuring Shirley Gnome Celebrities Special Guest DJs

1033 Davie Street Stage in collaboration with Locals Lounge featuring: Meredith Louise Camellia Grove Hatim Jason Qiu Julie Rae Beau Wheeler Connor Nelson

Little Sister’s Book and Art Emporium featuring: DJ Spikiepup (2 – 7 PM)

Jim Deva Plaza featuring: Vancouver Pride Society information booth Fleurs de Villes Pride Disco Ball installations Games



As well, Concord Pacific is offering the opportunity to win a Sea to Sky Pride Getaway package that includes a one-night stay at the Westin Bayshore Hotel in downtown Vancouver and a one-night stay at the Sundial Hotel at Whistler Village, a $100 credit to H Tasting Lounge at the Westin Bayshore Hotel, and two day passes to Scandinave Spa in Whistler.

For a chance to win the package, visit Concord Pacific’s booths at the Davie Village Pop-Up or VanPrideFest VIP at Concord Pacific Place on Saturday, August 3 or the Concord Pacific Tent near the presentation centre at Concord Pacific Place on Sunday, August 3.

The 2024 Vancouver Pride festivities are supersized to host Canada Pride, the country’s rotating national pride celebrations.

The Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday, August 3, 2024, kicks off at noon from the intersection of Davie Street and Pacific Street before winding down eastwards along Beach Avenue, Pacific Street, and Pacific Boulevard to terminate at Concord Pacific Place in Northeast False Creek (near Science World), where the Pride Festival is located. The parade is scheduled to end at 4 pm at its easternmost route. This altered route for the parade was first introduced in 2023.

