12 phenomenal Pride Week events to check out in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Pride Week has arrived in Vancouver, and now is the time to start planning how you’re going to celebrate!

We all love the Vancouver Pride Parade and are looking forward to the huge Festival on the weekend at its home of Concord Pacific Place. But there are so many more thrilling Pride events to discover around the city.

So put on your finest and most colourful outfits because here are 12 phenomenal Pride events you won’t want to miss. Have fun!

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns, and there’s so much to see and do.

VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place and take place on August 3 and 4 from 12 to 7 pm. Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, from 12 to 4 pm, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 3 and 4, 2024 (Festival), August 4, 2024 (Parade)

Time: Various times

Where: Creekside Park, Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place (Festival). The parade will start at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and end at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

Admission: Free

What: Canada Pride and Comedy Here Often? present their fifth Pride showcase. Head to Ocean Artworks for stand-up by Steve Letts, Cassidy Anhorn, Patti Savard, Ky Sargeant, Eden Kaminski, and host Toddy. DJ Delacru will also be kicking the festivities off.

When: August 1, 2024

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Ocean Artworks – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15-$20, purchase online

What: Pride season is in full swing, and there will be two Pride Lounges on Granville Island and in Davie Village packed with epic entertainment you need to add to your calendar.

The lounges are curated by local community organizers and celebrate the creators who build 2SLGBTQIA+ spaces in Vancouver throughout the year. Enjoy live music, drag performances, standup comedy and more.

When: July 26 to August 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Bubly Davie St. Lounge – 1207 Bute Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

When: August 1 to 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Lounge – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Public Disco is hosting its third annual Pride Block Party on Saturday, August 3, in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood. The 19+ event features international DJs and local performers, food trucks, pop-up bars, and more.

Get ready to dance the day away with international house music DJs Shaun J. Wright from Chicago and Sappho from Portland while discovering new temporary murals by queer artists Ciele Beau and Christina Hryc.

Local DJ Nancy Dru curated the event, which also includes DJs Sam Steele, Adam 2 and DJ Grooveheart, and gogo dancers from Vancouver’s kiki Ballroom Scene.

When: August 3, 2024

Time: 3 to 11:30 pm

Where: West 3rd Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

Admission: $23.10 to $44.10, which includes GST. Purchase online

What: The third annual Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, Happyland features an epic lineup of performers, including Tinashe, Adore Delano, Raja Gemini, Vincint, and more.

When: August 4, 2024

Time: Gates 5 pm

Where: PNE Centre Grounds and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Afroqueer Home Grown What: Afroqueer Home Grown is a celebration of Black, Queer Joy. The volunteer-run event is for self-identifying queer Afrodiaspora and allies. Guests will enjoy an all-Black line-up of DJs, dancers, performers, vendors, security, and staff at The Birdhouse. When: July 26, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: The Birdhouse – 44 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 plus fees, purchase online The Really Gay History Walking Tour What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more. When: Tuesdays and Sundays, plus extra dates during Pride from August 2 to 5, 2024 (no tours on August 4)

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts outside the Trees Organic Coffee – 930 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $30-$33, purchase online Pride Pit Stop at BC Place What: BC Place is hosting its second Pride Pitstop with parade and festivalgoers invited to enjoy the beer garden located at Gate E on the outer concourse. Refresh yourself with on-site food trucks and drink service, as well as Pride festivities. When: August 4, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Outside Gate E at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free Vancouver Dyke March What: The Vancouver Dyke March and Festival happens on August 3 on Commercial Drive and is a celebration that centres the experiences of those whose gender identity or expression intersects with their sexual orientation to further marginalize them within the wider LGBTQIA2S+ community. Everyone is welcome to join the march starting from McSpadden Park at noon and then down Commercial Drive to Grandview Park. The festival will feature live performances, vendors, food trucks, kids’ tents, and more. When: August 3, 2024

Time: 11 am meeting at McSpadden Park. Depart McSpadden Park at 12 noon. Festival at Grandview Park from 12:30 to 5 pm

Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver; Grandview Park – 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver,

Cost: Free Fitness is Such a Drag: Pride Fundraiser What: Vancouver dance fitness group Pop Queen Cardio is kicking off Vancouver Pride with an outdoor fundraiser, Fitness is Such a Drag, at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square. The beginner-friendly event is raising funds for QMUNITY and features performances by Canada’s Drag Race star Kendall Gender, fan-favourite performers Bibi SouPhresh, Tiffany Ann Co., Hazel, and dancers from Quill Collective. When: August 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation with proceeds going to QMUNITY. Pre-registration is required online.