12 phenomenal Pride Week events to check out in Vancouver

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Pride Week has arrived in Vancouver, and now is the time to start planning how you’re going to celebrate!
We all love the Vancouver Pride Parade and are looking forward to the huge Festival on the weekend at its home of Concord Pacific Place. But there are so many more thrilling Pride events to discover around the city.
So put on your finest and most colourful outfits because here are 12 phenomenal Pride events you won’t want to miss. Have fun!
Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival 2024
What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns, and there’s so much to see and do.
VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place and take place on August 3 and 4 from 12 to 7 pm. Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, from 12 to 4 pm, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.
When: August 3 and 4, 2024 (Festival), August 4, 2024 (Parade)
Time: Various times
Where: Creekside Park, Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place (Festival). The parade will start at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and end at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.
Admission: Free
Canada Pride One Night Stand-Up
What: Canada Pride and Comedy Here Often? present their fifth Pride showcase. Head to Ocean Artworks for stand-up by Steve Letts, Cassidy Anhorn, Patti Savard, Ky Sargeant, Eden Kaminski, and host Toddy. DJ Delacru will also be kicking the festivities off.
When: August 1, 2024
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Ocean Artworks – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $15-$20, purchase online
Canada Pride Lounges
What: Pride season is in full swing, and there will be two Pride Lounges on Granville Island and in Davie Village packed with epic entertainment you need to add to your calendar.
The lounges are curated by local community organizers and celebrate the creators who build 2SLGBTQIA+ spaces in Vancouver throughout the year. Enjoy live music, drag performances, standup comedy and more.
Canada Pride – Bubly Davie Street Lounge
When: July 26 to August 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Bubly Davie St. Lounge – 1207 Bute Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Canada Pride – Granville Island Lounge
When: August 1 to 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Granville Island Lounge – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Public Disco’s Pride Block Party
What: Public Disco is hosting its third annual Pride Block Party on Saturday, August 3, in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood. The 19+ event features international DJs and local performers, food trucks, pop-up bars, and more.
Get ready to dance the day away with international house music DJs Shaun J. Wright from Chicago and Sappho from Portland while discovering new temporary murals by queer artists Ciele Beau and Christina Hryc.
Local DJ Nancy Dru curated the event, which also includes DJs Sam Steele, Adam 2 and DJ Grooveheart, and gogo dancers from Vancouver’s kiki Ballroom Scene.
When: August 3, 2024
Time: 3 to 11:30 pm
Where: West 3rd Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver
Admission: $23.10 to $44.10, which includes GST. Purchase online
Happyland Festival
What: The third annual Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, Happyland features an epic lineup of performers, including Tinashe, Adore Delano, Raja Gemini, Vincint, and more.
When: August 4, 2024
Time: Gates 5 pm
Where: PNE Centre Grounds and Playland, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Afroqueer Home Grown
What: Afroqueer Home Grown is a celebration of Black, Queer Joy. The volunteer-run event is for self-identifying queer Afrodiaspora and allies. Guests will enjoy an all-Black line-up of DJs, dancers, performers, vendors, security, and staff at The Birdhouse.
When: July 26, 2024
Time: 9 pm
Where: The Birdhouse – 44 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $40 plus fees, purchase online
The Really Gay History Walking Tour
What: Forbidden Vancouver Walking Tours presents a guided celebration of the unsung heroes who helped change the social fabric of the city, including drag kings, two-spirit warriors, queer church ministers, and transgender crime fighters. Led by guide Glenn Tkach, guests will discover the gayest beer parlour in town, learn about pioneers of the LGBTQ2+ community, and more.
When: Tuesdays and Sundays, plus extra dates during Pride from August 2 to 5, 2024 (no tours on August 4)
Time: 10 am
Where: Starts outside the Trees Organic Coffee – 930 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: $30-$33, purchase online
Pride Pit Stop at BC Place
What: BC Place is hosting its second Pride Pitstop with parade and festivalgoers invited to enjoy the beer garden located at Gate E on the outer concourse. Refresh yourself with on-site food trucks and drink service, as well as Pride festivities.
When: August 4, 2024
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: Outside Gate E at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver Dyke March
What: The Vancouver Dyke March and Festival happens on August 3 on Commercial Drive and is a celebration that centres the experiences of those whose gender identity or expression intersects with their sexual orientation to further marginalize them within the wider LGBTQIA2S+ community.
Everyone is welcome to join the march starting from McSpadden Park at noon and then down Commercial Drive to Grandview Park. The festival will feature live performances, vendors, food trucks, kids’ tents, and more.
When: August 3, 2024
Time: 11 am meeting at McSpadden Park. Depart McSpadden Park at 12 noon. Festival at Grandview Park from 12:30 to 5 pm
Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver; Grandview Park – 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver,
Cost: Free
Fitness is Such a Drag: Pride Fundraiser
What: Vancouver dance fitness group Pop Queen Cardio is kicking off Vancouver Pride with an outdoor fundraiser, Fitness is Such a Drag, at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square.
The beginner-friendly event is raising funds for QMUNITY and features performances by Canada’s Drag Race star Kendall Gender, fan-favourite performers Bibi SouPhresh, Tiffany Ann Co., Hazel, and dancers from Quill Collective.
When: August 1, 2024
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation with proceeds going to QMUNITY. Pre-registration is required online.
QueerProv
What: QueerProv presents pay-what-you-can improv comedy shows every Wednesday at The Junction. Fill your laugh metre with theatre games, long-form laughs, and queer stories told by some of the city’s finest queer performers.
When: Every Wednesday
Time: 8 pm
Where: The Junction — 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver
Cost: Pay-what-you-can, suggested $10. Purchase online
Science World After Dark: Celebrating Pride
What: Science World is hosting a special Celebrating Pride edition of After Dark under the dome. That means you and your friends over 19 can enjoy talks by 2SLGBTQIA STEAM professionals, performances by 2SLGBTQIA+ artists, and more. All with drinks in hand!
When: August 1, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $40, purchase online