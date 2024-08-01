All the road closures for Vancouver's Pride Parade Sunday

The Vancouver Pride Parade returns to downtown this Sunday, and along with it come road closures to make way for the festivities.

The parade begins at Davie and Denman streets at noon and travels along Pacific Street to finish at Concord Pacific Place.

The route changed in 2023 from its old one going along Denman Street. Organizers say the new route is flatter with more shade and wider sidewalks, making the procession more accessible.

Downtown roads shut for parade

The following roads will be closed on Sunday:

Denman Street from Haro Street to Burnaby Street — 7 am to 3 pm

Davie Street from Thurlow Street to Denman Street — 7 am to 3 pm

Pendrell Street from Denman Street to Bidwell Street — 7 am to 3 pm

Beach Avenue from Burnaby Street to Jervis Street — 11 am to 3:30 pm

Pacific Boulevard from Jervis Street to Nelson Street — 11 am to 3:30 pm

Pacific Boulevard from Nelson Street to Carrall Street — 10 am to 4 pm

There’s limited access for local residents at Thurlow Street, Homer Street, and Drake Street.

Emergency vehicles will use Jervis Street, Richards Street, and Nelson Street — there’s no access there for the public.

The parade ends with a festival at Concord Pacific Place, and roads should start opening up again after 4 pm.

