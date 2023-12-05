TransLink is releasing new Compass Cards themed after "Elf"

“Santa’s coming!” It truly is a Christmas miracle.

For the second time in 2023, TransLink is partnering with Warner Bros. for special edition Compass Cards. And this time, the design of the Compass Cards celebrates the 20th anniversary of the hit movie Elf.

The movie, starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, has turned into a Christmas classic since it was first released in theatres in November 2003.

TransLink states a total of 1,200 Elf-themed Compass Cards will be made available for $34.99 during the limited-release sale. Four different designs, accompanied with collectible wooden postcards, will be on sale.

This time around, the special Compass Cards will be sold at a pop-up shop at SkyTrain Granville Station on Wednesday, December 6, from 11 am to 7 pm or until quantities last on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers can purchase a maximum of four cards per person. A small number will also be available online through the TransLink Store.

Much of the film, including both interior and exterior shots, was filmed in sound stages in Vancouver, but there were also several on-location filming sites.

The production crew turned the Pacific Coliseum at the PNE into the North Pole and Santa’s Village, as none of the available sound stages in the region at the time were wide enough without any obstructions to create the setting they wanted.

Earlier this year, TransLink also partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to release limited edition DC Super Hero-themed Compass Cards, featuring The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman.

As well, the public transit authority created a trolley bus-shaped Compass Card to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Metro Vancouver’s trolley bus fleet.