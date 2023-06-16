Massive lines for DC superhero Compass Cards hit Vancouver SkyTrain station

TransLink has released another special-edition Compass Card, and people are lining up to get their hands on it.

A huge queue formed Friday afternoon at Stadium-Chinatown Station for the DC superhero Compass Cards dropping at 3 pm.

The line stretched onto the plaza outside the station, with the actual cards being dispensed inside an office.

The limited-edition cards are being sold today only and may become one of the hottest transit passes of the decade. TransLink announced earlier this week that it had teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to create the cards that feature Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash.

The cards are being sold in $39.99 bundles that include one card, a poster, and a lanyard. There’s a purchase limit of four per person.

They’re only being sold at Stadium-Chinatown station June 16 from 3 pm until 9 pm, or until supplies run out.

These new superhero Compass Cards are practically guaranteed to sell out. In the past, TransLink has released fun Compass Card alternatives like the Compass miniature trains, wristbands, and mini Compass Cards. Each time they do, transit users line up for hours for a chance to snag one.

And you can usually find them for resale online after their release as demand is so high.

With files from Daily Hive’s Beth Rochester and Sarah Rose Anderson