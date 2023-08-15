TransLink is releasing a limited-edition Compass Card keychain shaped like a vintage trolley bus, but you’ll need to pack your patience if you want to get your hands on one.

The last time TransLink dropped a limited-edition Compass Card, massive lineups formed at its Waterfront Station customer service centre, where the functional collector’s item could be obtained.

TransLink dropped the announcement as part of the 75th anniversary of electric trolley buses.

So how can you get your hands on one?

The blue and orange coloured vintage trolley bus Compass Cards will be available starting Wednesday at 8 am at the Waterfront Station customer service centre.

Four thousand adult and 1,000 concession trolley bus Compass Card keychains will be available. Each customer will be limited to purchasing just two of the chains. These keychains work just like any regular Compass Card to tap at fare gates and in and out of TransLink vehicles.

“Each Compass Product can be paid for with a $6 refundable deposit.”

The last limited-edition Compass Cards came in the form of mini-trains, and they became so popular that people were reselling them online for 8x the value.

Are you going to be lining up tomorrow morning?