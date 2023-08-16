Line for vintage trolley bus Compass Cards stretches to Gastown Steam Clock (VIDEO)

Vancouverites were so keen to get their hands on a limited-edition vintage trolley bus Compass Card Wednesday morning they lined up for hours outside Waterfront Station.

The lineup was so long it stretched all the way into Gastown and snaked past the Steam Clock.

People came from as far away as Surrey and Coquitlam and woke up at 5:30 am to get a good spot. Keychain enthusiasts could get their hands on these limited-edition miniature buses at the Waterfront Station Customer Service Centre from 8 am onwards on August 16.

Sachneez Jhaj arrived at the station at 6 am and had been waiting in line for two and a half hours. “It doesn’t matter if I get two hours of sleep… I am gonna get these buses,” she said.

One of the reasons why people are so excited is because the buses light up when tapped. “I can’t leave now… I want it so bad,” said Mackenzie Skuce, who drove from Coquitlam to get her hands on the keychain. She had waited in line for 45 minutes and was barely halfway.

But most of all, the trolley bus keychain took some people down memory lane. “I started riding the bus in the early ’70s… It’s good to see that people are interested in this,” said Randolf Kjorrefjord.

The mini trolley bus collectibles cooked up a storm in the city as within two hours of sale, less than 1,000 keychains were left despite the two-per-person buying limit. Translink originally released 4,000 adult and 1,000 concession Compass Card keychains.

Each Compass Card keychain works just like a regular card and is refundable.

Older limited-edition Compass Cards have made a common appearance on Facebook Marketplace. In the past, the DC Superhero Compass Cards and the Mini Train keychains had been sold for eight times the price, and the new trolley bus keychain listings are not far away.

