NewsTransportationUrbanized

TransLink's sold out DC superhero Compass Cards are being resold online for 8x more

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Jun 17 2023, 3:25 pm
TransLink's sold out DC superhero Compass Cards are being resold online for 8x more
Facebook Marketplace

Well, that didn’t take long. On Friday, people lined up downtown to get their hands on TransLink’s DC superhero Compass Cards. And the special edition cards have popped up online and are being resold for up to eight times the original price.

A massive line formed on Friday afternoon at Stadium-Chinatown Station as people waited for the Compass Cards which were scheduled to go on sale at 3 pm. The line stretched onto the plaza outside the station for the cards that were being dispensed inside an office.

compass card lineup

Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

The cards, which feature Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash, are being sold for $39.99 for a bundle. Each bundle includes one Compass Card, a poster, and a lanyard. They were only sold at Stadium-Chinatown station on June 16 from 3 pm until 9 pm or until supplies ran out. There was a purchasing limit of four bundles per person.

In a tweet, TransLink stated that the cards are now sold out.

Within hours, resale listings cropped up on Facebook, with bundles being resold for eight times the original price.

The lowest price we could find online for each bundle was $150.

Facebook Marketplace

Other sellers were looking to make a bigger profit, selling each bundle for as much as $350.

Facebook Marketplace

Online, people expressed their frustration and disappointment.

In the past, TransLink has released fun Compass Card alternatives like the Compass miniature trainswristbands, and mini Compass Cards. Each time they do, transit users line up for hours for a chance to snag one.

And you can usually find them for resale online after their release as demand is so high.

With files from Megan Devlin

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.